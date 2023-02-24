Pickleball. It's everywhere, which makes one wonder if the playful sounding name should be written “picklebALL.”
The sport was invented in 1965, according to USA Pickleball. The organization says the game has exploded in popularity in recent years in the U.S. and is catching on internationally, as well. Pickleheads.com estimates 36.5 million people of all ages play pickleball in the U.S.
In fact, six outdoor pickleball courts are planned for Winchester's Jim Barnett Park.
Daniel Soares of Stephens City is one of the millions of people who are passionate about pickleball. He plays at Jim Barnett Park where, for now, existing tennis courts are adapted for pickleball play, and he also plays on courts in Inwood, West Virginia. The 61-year old says he “loves the sport because it’s inclusive, easy to learn and great exercise.” He plays six to eight hours of pickleball a week and believes that’s plenty of activity to help him stay in shape.
Winchester resident Gary Auerbach, 56, also enjoys the welcoming attitude among players and the good workout pickleball provides. He says he likes the challenge of improving reaction time and finessing the ball. “I am an advanced athlete and am learning fast,” he says. “I’m interested in a lifelong recreational activity.”
And, lest you think it is a sport confined to the world of active older adults and retirees, that couldn’t be further from the truth. There are plenty of young adults and teenagers who are into pickleball.
Millbrook High School senior Joel Douglas started playing three years ago when he was 15. “It’s a great sport for every age, but even better for teenagers,” the 18-year-old says. “The sport has made me more active, but more importantly has introduced me to so many new people. I’ve received life advice and have connections that will last forever.”
Winchester resident Abby Rose, 28, also plays pickleball at Jim Barnett Park. “I love that there is such a variety of age and skill level in the game. It is truly a unique sport in the fact that it has such a low barrier to entry. No matter your knowledge of the sport, your skill level, your age, your athletic ability, there is a place for you on the pickleball court,” Rose says.
Maybe enthusiasts have nudged you to give the sport a try. Maybe you’re inspired by the fun, quirky name. Whatever the reason, it might be time to step onto a court. But, first, know the basics. Pickleball melds elements of three sports: badminton, ping-pong and tennis. The courts are badminton size; 20 feet wide and 44 feet long. That means there is less court to cover in pickleball than there is in tennis.
The net is similar to a tennis net, but it is lower. Similar to ping-pong, players use wooden paddles that are twice the size of ping-pong paddles, but shorter than tennis racquets. Some players say pickleball racquets are little easier to wield than tennis racquets. Lightweight, perforated plastic balls that look like wiffle balls are used. The balls require less force to return than a tennis ball. The result is a game that is accessible to a variety of fitness levels.
Whether you are a beginner or tournament bound, there are multiple places to play in the Winchester area. Some popular public places to play are at the Lowry Tennis Courts Complex in Jim Barnett Park (winchesterva.gov), at Clearbrook Park in Frederick County (fcva.us) and in Clarke County at Chet Hobert Park (clarkecounty.gov). During poor weather, there are opportunities for indoor play as well. Check out each locality’s website for more information about days, times and equipment availability.
You’ll find people playing pickleball at private clubs around the region, too. Trilogy at Lake Frederick, Stonebrook Racquet and Fitness Club and Winchester Country Club all have vibrant pickleball programs.
No matter your skill level, there are ways to ready yourself before stepping onto a pickleball court that will improve your experience. There are things you can do to improve your play and prevent injuries.
The most common injury in pickleball, according to the American Council on Exercise (ACE) at acefitness.org, is sustained when players try to “back pedal,” or run backwards, to hit a ball. There are a few ways to prevent back peddling accidents.
The first way to reduce your risk is to avoid back pedaling. Back pedaling often means the player is still furtively scrambling backwards while swinging. ACE recommends anticipating the need to be back further on the court in a ready position so that you can run toward a ball instead of backing away from the ball. If you need to return to the ready position quickly, practice pivoting and moving forward toward the back of the court. Then, pivot quickly to face the net. As with most racquet sports, a return shot is often most accurate and strong when a player’s feet are set in place while returning a shot.
The second common way people get injured playing pickleball is by not falling correctly. If you do lose balance on a court, the most important thing to remember is to be like a palm tree — bendable, yet stable. Rigidity can result in injury. If you lose your footing, roll with it. Do not try to break your fall with your hands or a bony body part. Let the fleshy areas of your body take the impact. You might bruise, but it’s less likely you will break.
A third way to set yourself up for injury is shirking preparation. Before you fling open the gate and waltz onto a court to start hustling, warm-up. Spend 5-10 minutes before you play gradually warming your muscles and increasing your joint range of motion to ease your body into the game. Do “rehearsal” moves in the warm-up that mimic the movements you will do on the court.
Pickleball warm-up:
Take steps to prep! Here is a sample warm-up to try that focuses on readying the major muscles and joints you’ll use in pickleball: quadriceps, core, calves, hamstrings, shoulders and forearms.
Before diving in, make sure you have cleared this type of physical activity with your doctor. If you start to feel pain, breathlessness, dizziness or any type of discomfort, stop. Make sure there are no obstacles in your path or tripping hazards. If you need to hold onto something for balance while standing, find a post, park bench or another fixed surface on which to place a hand or both hands for added stability.
Remember that all exercise, even a warm-up, involves risk and should be undertaken with the understanding that you are responsible for preventing injury to your body by making wise movement choices that are suitable for you. If something does not feel right, stop!
• Take steps to prep! Walk briskly forward and backwards for 2 minutes. If you are a runner, you can jog. Whether walking or jogging, prep your hamstrings by bringing your heels toward your rear-end during the final 15 seconds of your step prep.
• Knee lifts: Stand with feet shoulder width apart. Shift your weight to your right foot as you lift your left knee. Then switch sides. Do 10 slowly to work on balance. If you feel pretty good, consider speeding things up and do another 20.
• Out/in knees: Stand with feet shoulder width apart. Lift your right knee up. Move your knee to the right side. Bring your right knee back to the center. Then lower your right leg. Repeat on your left side. Alternate for a total of 20.
• Lateral stepping: Step to your right with toes pointing forward for 10 steps. Then step left 10 steps. Repeat 3 times. A variation on lateral stepping for people with a little pep in their step can be a side shuffle or a gallop. Anything that gets you moving sideways safely is productive.
• Wrist 8s for 8: Clasp your palms together with your forearms touching if possible. Start making figure eights with your wrists in one direction for 8 repetitions. Switch directions for 8.
• Shoulder 8s for 8: Place your right hand on your right shoulder and make figure eights with your elbow for 8 repetitions. Switch the direction of your 8s for 8. Repeat on the left side.
• Plank series building to mountain climbers: Pickleball requires wrist action and arm movement, so traditional mountain climbers are a great way to increase body temperature, wake-up the arms and core and ready the lower body for action on the court. However, mountain climbers can be jarring to the lower back, wrists and other body parts. They might not be for everyone. So, test out a basic plank first (the position you get into to do a push-up).
And before you shirk getting down to the ground to get into a plank, remember two things: a proper warm-up might reduce your risk of falling down since you will have taken the time to ready muscles, mind and joints for the quick changes of direction and responsive movement patterns that occur on the court. And, if you do fall later while playing (be warned, falling is not uncommon), you will need to know how to get up. You may as well practice ground-to-standing skills in the warm-up.
- Hold a Forearm Plank: From hands and knees, place your forearms on the ground shoulder-width apart with your palms open and flat. Walk your feet back so your legs are straight and your heels, rear-end and shoulders and head are aligned. Try holding the forearm plank for 10 seconds to 1 minute.
- If the forearm plank felt pretty good, try plank shoulder tTaps. From the forearm plank, place your palms on the ground underneath your shoulders so that you are supporting your upper body with your hands. Make sure your heels, rear-end and shoulders are still aligned. Tap your right hand on your left shoulder and then your left hand on your right shoulder, making sure to keep your shoulders, abdominals and back muscles stable. Try 10.
- Mountain climbers (advanced): Mountain climbers can help ready your torso for bending, twisting and pivoting on the court. While in a plank position on your hands, alternate “running” your right foot forward, then left foot forward. Do three bouts of the movement for 10 seconds at a time or try to do 30 seconds continuously for one set. That should leave you warmed-up and ready to play.
Krista G. Farris is a National Exercise Trainers Association (NETA) Certified Personal Trainer and an American Council on Exercise (ACE) Group Fitness Certified Leader.
