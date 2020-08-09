BERRYVILLE — In the wake of nationwide police violence caught on video, speakers at a police appreciation picnic on Saturday said excessive force isn’t representative of the actions of most officers.
“In a time when police-community relations are strained throughout or country and our commonwealth, our community exemplifies all that is right: a picnic in the park where we can talk and break bread,” Clarke County Sheriff Anthony Roper said to applause from about 150 people at Chet Hobert Park. “Let’s celebrate all that we have done right together even while understanding we have a ways to go. Our profession has to realize we’ve got some work to do.”
While saying they welcomed scrutiny, Roper and Berryville Police Chief Neal White expressed misgivings about Virginia’s special legislative session on criminal justice reform on Aug. 18. Proposals by Senate Democrats include making it easier to fire bad officers, improved use-of-force policies and more comprehensive gathering of use-of-force data. But White said there hasn’t been enough input from police about reforms.
“This type of laser-focused attention, looking for any opportunity to engage in conflict, as opposed to creating an environment of community-centric problem solving, will ultimately prove to be detrimental,” White said. “Long-range impacts are being dismissed for short-term interests.”
Del. Dave A. LaRock, R-Hamilton, vowed to vote against reforms in the Democratically-controlled legislature and “keep this madness under control.” LaRock said police are too often taken for granted, and they provide peace of mind to residents.
While LaRock said there is cause for alarm, the overall crime rate in the 25 big American cities is down 5.3 % since March when the coranvirus pandemic took hold, according to a New York Times analysis of FBI statistics. Despite an increase in murders in some big cities, overall violent crime is down 2%.
LaRock said “there is chaos around us,” and police are needed more than ever. Referring to protests in Portland, Oregon, against police brutality and racism, LaRock said he agreed with Attorney General William P. Barr that “an assault on the government of the United States” is underway. LaRock said it was part of a conflict between “good and evil” and things are going to get worse.
“It is orchestrated chaos for destructive purposes,” LaRock said. “Allowing law enforcement to take blame for this is just totally unacceptable.”
Also speaking at the picnic was Anne Williams, Clarke County commonwealth’s attorney. Williams said she’s witnessed officers showing compassion and exercising restraint at fatal crash scenes, during homicide investigations and at sobriety checkpoints.
“You are seen and you are appreciated,” said Williams who took office in 2017. “We are all answerable for our decisions in this profession. And so we will and we have to continue to work with integrity, order and fairness.”
The Law Enforcement Appreciation Picnic was organized by Josiah Alway, a Winchester resident. In an interview, he thanked members of the Grace Tabernacle Church in Ashburn for donating money for the free hot dogs, snacks and sodas that were provided. The church pastor is Alway’s father, the Rev. Jerry Alway, a Clarke County resident.
After the speeches, attendees lined up under a “Limit 10 hot dogs per person” sign to eat. As they ate, an open microphone session was held to allow people to express their appreciation for police.
“We can’t say enough for them and we can’t do enough for them,” said speaker William Watson, commander of American Legion Post 41 in Berryville.
