BERRYVILLE — Baking pies can help people in need in ways other than feeding them.
The Fifth Annual Geneva Jackson Pie-Baking Contest will be held on Saturday at the Clarke County Farmers’ Market, in the parking lot of the Clarke County Public Schools' administrative offices at 317 W. Main St. in Berrryville. Proceeds will be donated to The Laurel Center in downtown Winchester, the only organization in the area providing emergency shelter for domestic and sexual assault victims.
Market Manager Karie Griffin said the contest benefits The Laurel Center each year. However, the center especially needs donations this year, she said, because it's in a financial crisis.
Recently, the organization learned that its 24-month allocation by the U.S. Justice Department's Crime Victims Fund has been cut by $610,000. That means it will lose $305,000 each of its next two fiscal years, representing a roughly 12% reduction in its annual $2.6 million operating budget.
"The work they do is extremely important for our community," Griffin said — Clarke County, as well as Winchester and Frederick County.
Last year's contest raised approximately $1,500 for The Laurel Center, including contest fees and other donations. Griffin said market vendors will have donation jars available.
"We're hoping to break our record this year," she said.
Professional and amateur bakers of all ages can enter the pie contest. The entry fee is $10 per pie.
Only fruit pies can be entered. Cream pies can easily melt in the summer heat, Griffin said.
Jackson, a longtime Berryville resident who sells baked goods at the farmers' market, will judge the pies based on taste, appearance and the flakiness of their crusts.
"She's a certified judge of baked goods in Virginia," Griffin said, "so she knows what she's doing."
Pies must be baked at home, put into disposable pans and brought to the market by 10 a.m. Saturday. Entries must include the baker’s name and phone number, plus the list of ingredients. Judging will begin at 10:30 a.m.
First prize is $50, second prize is $35 and third prize is $25. Bakers don't have to be present to win.
The farmers' market is planning to hold a cake contest this fall to also benefit The Laurel Center, Griffin said.
Operated by the nonprofit Clarke County Farmers' Market Association, the venue features fruits and vegetables grown by farmers across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Vendors also sell homemade or home-produced baked goods, meats, cheeses, plants and candles, among other items, according to Griffin.
More than 40 vendors are participating this year on different dates. In past years, about 20 have shown up per market day. Yet about 30 have participated on most Saturdays this year, Griffin said.
So far, "it's been our best season yet," she said. Vendors say they think the current location is a major reason, she added. It has more space than the former site, the parking lot next to the Dollar General store downtown.
