BERRYVILLE — It's time for area pâtissiers to show off their pie-baking prowess again.
The 6th Annual Ms. Geneva Jackson Pie Contest will be held Saturday morning at the Clarke County Farmers' Market. To get there, just follow the sweet aromas in the air to the Clarke County Public Schools' administration building on West Main Street in Berryville.
Again this year, proceeds will be donated to The Laurel Center in downtown Winchester, the area's only organization providing emergency shelter for domestic and sexual assault survivors.
The Laurel Center continues to face hardships from a reduction in federal funding last year, market manager Karie Griffin mentioned.
"They're definitely in need of funding and support from the community," said Griffin.
A donation jar will be provided so market-goers lacking any culinary capabilities still can make contributions.
More than $3,000 was raised for The Laurel Center at last year's contest, Griffin said.
Bakers of all ages and skill levels can enter Saturday's event. The entry fee is $10 per pie.
This year's contest will be divided into two age categories: 12 and younger, and 13 and older. First, second and third prizes will be awarded in each group.
For the older group, the first-place winner will be awarded $50. Second place will get $30, and third place will get $25, Griffin said. Each winner also will receive a trophy, she said.
Winners in the younger group will receive prizes donated by Jackson, a longtime Berryville resident and certified food judge.
"She hasn't told me what the prizes are going to be yet," Griffin said. "It will be a surprise!"
Only fruit pies can be entered in the contest. No custard pies, please — the filling can easily melt in the summer heat.
The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures on Saturday reaching the 90s.
Jackson, a well-known baker who sells baked goods at the market, will judge the pies based on taste, appearance and the flakiness of their crusts.
Pies must be baked at home, placed into disposable pans and brought to the market by 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Entries must include the baker’s name and phone number, plus the list of ingredients.
Judging will start at 11 a.m. Winners will be announced by 11:30 a.m., and bakers don't have to be present to win, Griffin said.
More than 15 pies were entered into last year's contest.
"We're hoping to beat that" number on Saturday, said Griffin.
The farmers market features fruits and vegetables grown by farmers across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Vendors also sell homemade or home-produced baked goods, meats, cheeses, plants and crafts.
Rain or shine, the market will continue each Saturday through October. Hours are 8 a.m. until noon.
For more information about the pie contest or the market, email Griffin at manager@clarkecountyfarmersmarket.com.
