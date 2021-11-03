A few miles west of Interstate 81 near Strasburg is the center of deliciousness, also known as the kitchen of Woodbine Farms and Market.
Pies, cakes, cookies, cheesecake and other yummy treats fill a glass-enclosed bakery display in the market located off John Marshall Highway. On the back wall behind the register is a whiteboard listing sweets as well as sandwiches, salads and sides. There are also treats for those on special diets.
“We have some no-sugar-added pies and cookies, and we have gluten-free cookies, and our baker has made gluten-free pies if someone requests them,” said Holly Dillender, Woodbine co-owner and manager.
This is a busy time at Woodbine, which right now is a wonderland of fall-ness — hundreds of pumpkins of every size, color and shape greet shoppers outside while a variety of apples, produce and locally handmade products such as scented goat soap are displayed in rows of crates that lead to the bakery in the back of the market.
Following Halloween, Woodbine focuses on the holiday season, offering personalized gift baskets, hot spiced cider and mulling spices, and lots of sweets from the kitchen.
“We are just swamped at Thanksgiving with bakery orders and stuff. We sell a lot of pies and bread at Thanksgiving,” Dillender said.
Sabre McWilliams performs the magic in Woodbine’s kitchen.
“This is my fun job,” the market’s part-time baker said while stirring the filling for a coconut cream pie over a single burner.
“I’m a retired chef, retired from Wayside Inn,” she said. “I just do specialty things here, things out of the ordinary. Things that they don’t buy or bake here.”
What are some of the favorite baked items their customers crave?
“Well, coconut cream pie is like the valley favorite,” she said, noting that those pies are popular year-round.
“I make baby cheesecakes. Small personalized ones. They go really well. I make about 20 each of those a week and they’re gone,” she said, adding that peanut butter pie is right up there with the coconut cream.
Another year-round favorite is the market’s cookies. “On weekends, cookies go crazy,” she said.
Thanksgiving is especially busy, McWilliams said, noting that the “day before we are so bombarded ± like 400 pies!”
“At Christmas, I do a lot of bûche [de] noël, which is the traditional cake … key lime cheesecakes, a lot of red velvet cakes, mincemeat pies, a lot of applesauce cakes,” she said.
And ’tis the season for buckeyes, McWilliams said. “Buckeyes are rolling. It’s buckeye season… people go crazy… they are going in like two days. Me, Holly (Dillender) and Tracie (Keiter) will be rolling and dipping. Who doesn’t like chocolate and peanut butter?”
When the weather cools down, the market adds barley soup and butternut squash bisque to the menu.
“We have sandwiches made to order. We do a lot of turkey, and chicken salad is hands-down the best around,” McWilliams said. “We’re starting to make sides like coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans so they can have a whole luncheon.”
For Christmas, the market does not sell trees, but Dillender said they do offer wreaths. “Mostly what we do is the bakery, baskets and the wreaths.”
The market also will have apples through December.
“We will have apples for sale. Not all of the varieties will be available at that time, but we will still have a good selection of apples,” Dillender said, noting that the market’s hours, which are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, will change when daylight saving time ends.
"Right now we’re open until 6, but when the time changes it will be 9 to 5, seven days a week. We will be closed Thanksgiving Day and we close for the season on Dec. 23,” she added.
