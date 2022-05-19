WINCHESTER — A third Republican has entered the race for City Council.
Brandon W. Pifer announced on Friday that he will challenge incumbent Democrat Richard Bell for his Ward 1 seat in the Nov. 8 general election.
"Our community has been good to me and my family over the years," Pifer said in a media release. "A cornerstone of my life has been serving in different capacities to give back to our community."
Pifer, who is married with two young children, currently serves on the Winchester Planning Commission, a position he was appointed to by council in April 2017. He was reappointed to a second four-year term last year.
"I previously served on the Winchester Board of Zoning Appeals for two terms," he said in the release. "I was also a member of the Youth Development Center's board [of directors]."
Additionally, the Winchester native is a licensed real estate broker in Virginia and co-owner of Pifer Realty LLC and Pifer Management and Construction Services Inc., both of which are part of the Pifer Cos. at 1822 Roberts St. in Winchester. The Pifer Cos. is a family owned firm that specializes in residential construction, property management and assisting clients who want to buy, sell or lease real estate.
Pifer said he is "a product of Winchester Public Schools" who graduated from James Madison University in Harrisonburg with a degree in business administration. He began his career in real estate while still enrolled at JMU and has successfully purchased, renovated and sold residential properties in both Winchester and Harrisonburg.
"Our campaign is going to focus on how we can best improve educational opportunities and the learning requirements for our students," Pifer said in the release. "I will work to increase the salaries of our teachers, police and firefighters."
Pifer said he also wants to address Winchester's lack of affordable housing and increasing traffic flows.
"I want Winchester to grow and be prosperous, but I do not want to see us lose what makes our city so special," he said. "I want to make our city government more transparent and more accessible to the public ... [and] I want to ensure that our parks are available to everyone and not go by the wayside.
“Our children and grandchildren deserve to have the same opportunities that I had when I was coming of age," Pifer said. "We cannot let that slip away."
Pifer is the third Republican to enter this year's City Council races. Last week, Emily DeAngelis announced she will challenge incumbent Democrat Evan Clark for his Ward 2 council seat, and last month, Kathy Tagnesi said she is running against incumbent Democrat Mady Rodriguez in Ward 4.
So far, no Republican candidate has come forward to run against incumbent Democrat Kim Herbstritt in Ward 3. Jorge Gonzalez, chairman of the Winchester Republican Committee, has said he hopes to secure a candidate prior to Virginia's GOP primary on June 21.
City Council members are elected to four-year terms and there is no limit on how many consecutive terms they can serve. Councilors receive an annual stipend of $9,000.
Anyone who wants to vote in the Nov. 8 general election must register at least 21 days before Election Day. For more information or to register, visit winchesterva.gov/vote.
