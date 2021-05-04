WINCHESTER — A pilot was injured after crash landing into a Winchester Regional Airport hangar Monday morning.
Sgt. Brent Coffey, a Virginia State Police spokesman, said the pilot, a 49-year-old Front Royal woman, was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
The crash occurred about 11:40 a.m. as the pilot, who was not identified, was attempting to land a Single Engine Jabiru Aircraft and struck an airplane hangar on Airport Road in Frederick County.
Nick Sabo, the airport's executive director, said the pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft and that she was able to extricate herself from the wreckage.
According Sabo, the aircraft appears to have been destroyed. He said the Federal Aviation Administration will perform an investigation. No one was in the hangar when the crash occurred, he said.
Some damage was done to the hangar, but it was not destroyed.
“Above all we are just thankful that everybody is OK," Sabo said. "Nobody on the ground was affected or hurt.”
Maybe she landed on the taxiway instead of runway.
