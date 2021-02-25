GORE — Test pilot and aviation legend Chuck Yeager’s adage that any landing you can walk away from is a good landing came into play Wednesday when a pilot walked away from a crash landing into a field on Back Mountain Road by Fishel Road.
The single-engine, four-seat Cessna 172 Skyhawk crashed shortly after taking off from Winchester Regional Airport at 2:15 p.m., according to an email from a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman. The pilot was the only person aboard. The crash was reported to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 2:17 p.m.
The plane, which has a maximum speed of 105 mph, was flying west when it attempted an emergency landing. It nosedived into a hill in the field, flipped and slid about 25 yards before coming to rest upside down and pointed east. The front wheel, which broke off upon impact, was about 10 yards from the plane. State police said the pilot, identified as Jonathan D. Behnke, 42, of Mount Airy, Maryland, walked away from the crash, but was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center for minor injuries.
A preliminary investigation said the cause of the crash was engine failure shortly after take off, according to an email from Sgt. Brent Coffey, state police spokesman.
The airplane’s registration says it was built in 1960. First built in 1956, the Skyhawk is “the most popular single-engine aircraft ever built” and is often used to train pilots, according to the Cessna website.
Nick Sabo, Winchester Regional Airport executive director, said the plane was not based out of the Winchester airport. He said up to 300 take-offs and landings occur at the airport on a daily basis, including practice flights.
