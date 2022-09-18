Travelers on Interstate 66 had to share the roadway with an unusual vehicle Saturday morning when a small plane had to make an emergency landing.
At 10:43 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate 66 at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County.
The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft suffered engine failure.
The pilot and only occupant was uninjured. Virginia State Police did not release the pilot's name.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the emergency landing. The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.