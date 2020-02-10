WINCHESTER — Dozens of table tennis players squared off Saturday at the third annual Full Contact Ping Pong event at Escutcheon Brewing at 142 W. Commercial St.
The double elimination tournament ran from noon to 6 p.m., with proceeds going to the nonprofit Concern Hotline, a Winchester-based crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization that serves people in the region.
Four ping-pong tables were set up — three for playing and one for practice.
Concern Hotline Executive Director Rusty Holland said about 250 people attended the tournament, 32 of whom actually played. He said $6,000 was raised, up from $5,000 last year.
Despite the name “Full Contact Ping Pong,” there actually is no physical contact involved. Holland said name is a “play on words” and a reference to the paddle having full contact with the ball.
“If you don’t make full contact with the ball, you are not going to win,” Holland said.
Since its creation three years ago, the event has taken on a life of its own.
“There’s nothing like this anywhere around here,” said Holland. “As you can tell, it’s pretty popular. I filled up the tournament schedule in two weeks. It’s pay to play,” with each participant paying $30. “It’s awesome. It just keeps getting better and better. I’ve had people asking us to do another one, because they want to play more than just once.”
The money raised will help Concern Hotline provide volunteers with suicide intervention training. The training takes two days.
Concern Hotline received about 2,500 calls last year, with an average of six to eight calls a day, Holland said.
Volunteers who field hotline calls have eight hours of training. The trained suicide interventionists can be called upon to meet with people who may be contemplating suicide.
“One of the things that I think our society in general, and certainly our local community, is undergoing is this real shift towards loneliness and isolation,” Holland said. “We all kind of feel isolated, so a lot of people are calling with this despondency and isolation.”
He said people who call the hotline tend to be suffering from depression, anxiety, loneliness, illnesses or addiction. The hotline is designed to offer support without judgement.
“I tell people just about every phone call we take is a potential suicide call,” Holland said. “If we are not there for them, if we don’t answer the phone, then what do they have?”
Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue Seth Thatcher came to the tournament with his wife Kelly to support the cause. Thatcher was eliminated from the game by competitor Steve Dillard.
“It feels terrible to lose, however, it is assuaged by the fact that we are raising money for Concern Hotline,” Thatcher said. “...I think it’s one of the better fundraisers for charities just because, ping-pong. I love ping-pong.”
Dillard said this was his second year participating in the tournament. “[It’s] just all around fun and a good time for everybody.”
Escutcheon Brewery owner Art Major said the turnout for the event was “insane.” He said his business regularly supports Concern Hotline.
“It’s a charity that I support both through my business and personally,” Major said. “I’m a veteran and there’s so many veterans that are committing suicide. … Rusty is a friend. But it’s also something that is very important to me because I’ve had some friends who have killed themselves.”
Trophies and cash prizes were awarded to the top three winners. First-place went to Winchester resident Dan Soares, second-place to Hagerstown, Maryland, resident Terry Lonergan, and third-place to Calvin Yarborough of Capon Bridge, West Virginia. All three donated their cash prizes to Concern Hotline.
For more information about Concern Hotline, visit concernhotline.org. Those in need of assistance from a trained Concern Hotline volunteer should call 540-667-0145.
