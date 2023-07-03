Pinwheel Fan

Pinwheel fan Abby Abderrazzaq, 2, of Stephens City, stops to get a close-up view of pinwheel while on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester with her mom, Sarah Abderrazzaq, on Tuesday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.