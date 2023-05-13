STEPHENS CITY — When it comes to any sports season, how a team finishes the year is a lot more important than how it starts.
The Millbrook softball team hopes Friday's performance is just a taste of what's in store for its Class 4 Northwestern District tournament opponents.
The Pioneers closed their regular season by handing Sherando just its second district defeat of the year in a gutsy 5-4 victory at Sherando Park in the completion of a game that was suspended on May 4 due to inclement weather. Action picked up in the bottom of the third inning on Friday with Millbrook up 3-2.
All of Millbrook's runs came on home runs. Freshman Emma Martin's two-run shot gave the Pioneers a 3-2 lead in the second inning on May 4, and her solo, opposite-field blast to right-center to lead off the seventh resulted in the game's final run on Friday.
The Warriors (13-7, 10-2 district) were hoping to beat the Pioneers (6-13, 5-7) so they could get another shot at James Wood in a region berth tiebreaker game on Monday.
Instead, the Colonels — who dealt Sherando its first district loss of the year on Thursday at Sherando Park to improve to 18-2 overall and 11-1 in the district — became the sole district regular-season champions and earned an automatic berth in the Region 4C semifinals with the Warriors' defeat.
Sherando will be the No. 2 seed and host No. 7 Handley (1-19) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the district tournament. Millbrook will be the No. 5 seed and travel to No. 4 Kettle Run at a day and time to be announced.
Martin starred at the plate and in the circle. After relieving Emily Jeffries with one out and two runs in on May 4, she finished with a final line of 6.2 innings, two runs (both earned), four hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
After going 12-9 in 2022 for its first winning season since 2014, Millbrook started 2023 with seven straight defeats. But in the Pioneers' last eight games, on four occasions they've defeated teams that they lost to the first time they played them. In the case of Sherando, the Pioneers lost to the Warriors 10-3 on April 4.
"We've worked our tails off," second-year Pioneers coach Carolyn Campbell said. "I think the losses that we took gave us several things to work on. [The players] take every practice seriously, because we've known all along that we can beat every team out there."
On Friday, they had to figure out a way to beat Lily Wray. The Sherando freshman star pitcher was firing on all cylinders at the outset, retiring each of the first seven batters that she faced from the fourth to sixth innings and striking out five.
During that time, the Warriors took a 4-3 lead as a result of two runs in the fifth inning. Santanna Puller (2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs) lofted a home run over the left-center field fence, Jaeda Long (2 for 4) singled, Kayla Grum reached base for the second time with a double, and Anna Borst hit a sacrifice fly to center field to put Sherando on top.
The first Millbrook batter to break through against Wray made it count in a big way. Senior Jazmyne Scott hit her own solo home run on the first pitch to left center to make it 4-4 and was greeted at home plate by her excited teammates.
Scott was confident Wray would throw inside on the pitch.
"I backed myself off the plate a little bit, and I loaded a lot more," Scott said. "I feel like that started a rally, and Emma continued it."
Martin retired Sherando in order in the sixth to set the stage for her at-bat in the seventh, with Martin making an excellent play on a sharply-hit comebacker by Abby Vadnais (1 for 3, walk) for the second out.
Millbrook did not commit any errors on Friday and made a few strong defensive plays. The lefty Vadnais was thrown out by Millbrook third baseman Jazmin Orr at first after a terrific stop of a one-hop slap hit in the fourth, and Martin showed more quick reflexes by fielding a one-hop comebacker by Wray to start the seventh.
"I just knew my team was backing me up," Martin said. "I wasn't trying to strike them out. I was just trying to hit my spots so they could hit the ball and my team could make a play, because I knew my team could do that for me."
In the top of the seventh, Martin said she also backed off the plate against Wray. She fell behind 0-2 though before lifting the ball over the right-center field fence.
"I just tried to keep my head down on the ball," Martin said.
In the bottom of the seventh, Martin helped finish off the win by striking out Puller on an off-speed pitch, then getting Long to ground out to short.
"Emma stepped up, for sure," Campbell said. "The thing we've worked on with both our pitchers is hitting spots. Anybody can hit speed, so you've got to hit your spots. That's the thing that Emma has really gotten better at over the course of the season."
Scott hopes Millbrook can build off the win.
"This gives us the momentum to push through the playoffs and beat whoever comes next," she said.
Hailey Courtney had a home run for Millbrook on May 4, and Alexis McFarland chased Wray (6.2 innings, five earned runs, six hits, one walk, nine strikeouts) with a double in the seventh.
Friday marked the end of a wild two-day stretch for Sherando in which the Warriors were on the cusp of winning twice before falling.
"Millbroook played well today," Sherando coach Mark Conner said. "Emma was throwing the ball pretty well and they were making plays on defense. The last couple of games, unfortunately our bats have gotten a little cold. Now we just have to get ready for the district tournament."
The Warriors are looking forward to it. A year ago, Sherando went 8-13 and lost in the first round to Millbrook.
"Our whole team has had a great year," Conner said. "I don't know if anyone expected us to be where we are at this point. I'm very proud of them for their perseverance this year, and hopefully we can get things started again."
Madison Harris went 1 for 3 with a walk and RBI for Sherando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.