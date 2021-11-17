A pipe bomb was found south of Edinburg on Sunday, but there was no indication that there were any others in the area, according to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.
The bomb was about the diameter of a PVC pipe and about 10-12 inches long, Lt. Brent Lutz said by phone interview Tuesday.
It was found in the 600 block of Cave Springs Lane along the bank of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River by a property owner who was walking his land, Lutz said. The property owner called the Sheriff’s Office to report it around 10:30 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Office responded and evacuated the area, which included some residential homes, Lutz said.
The Virginia State Police Bomb Unit responded and detonated it on the scene since there was a concern about transporting it and having it go off, Lutz sad.
“Depending on the size, nature of which it was found, the location, they take all kinds of factors into consideration and then determine how they are going to deal with it,” Lutz said. “They felt like this device was possibly unstable, in which it needed to be handled onsite.”
State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said the unit used a shotgun to shoot off the piece that ignites the bomb, rendering it ineffective. There was no explosion in this instance and the only bang that would have been heard was from the shotgun, Coffey said.
None of the homes in the area were damaged and no one was injured, Lutz said.
An investigation into who put the bomb there and why remains ongoing, Lutz said.
The bomb was sent to a lab for additional testing, including what materials were inside it, Lutz said. It’s unclear when the report will be completed, but that could take months, Lutz said.
Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-459-6100.
The Sheriff’s Office has responded to explosive devices before, Lutz said, but it has been a while and he couldn’t recall the last time one was found.
“Not very often do we come across situations like this,” Lutz said. “It’s pretty rare.”
The Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated incident, Lutz said. If anyone finds anything suspicious, they should call 911 or their local authority’s non-emergency line and should not touch or handle the device until law enforcement can assess the situation, Lutz said.
“Better to be safer than sorry,” Lutz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.