FRONT ROYAL — Work on Christendom College’s new Christ the King Chapel remains on track to be completed by April.
The chapel’s handcrafted pipe organ arrived Jan. 30, the college’s Associate Director of Marketing and Communications Zachary Smith said recently. Workers expect to spend three weeks to assemble the organ then another four weeks to tune each of the instrument’s 2,825 pipes, Smith said.
Work also continues on the chapel’s exterior and interior with crews putting the finishing touches on woodwork, Smith said. Construction of the piazza in front of the Chapel is also underway and will feature a bronze statue of Jesus Christ.
The college plans to hold several events, including a ribbon cutting and dedication, in mid-April, commemorating the opening of the multi-million-dollar chapel on its campus off Shenandoah Shores Road in Warren County. The commemoration also serves as a high point for the college’s 45th anniversary celebrations, according to Smith.
The college scheduled the chapel dedication for April 15 — the Vigil of Divine Mercy Sunday. Bishop Michael Burbidge of Diocese of Arlington plans to consecrate the chapel with Francis Cardinal Arinze presiding.
While the project is valued at approximately $30 million, Smith said that donated labor and items, such as the organ and woodwork, defrayed much of the project cost to the college.
Kegg Pipe Organ Builders, based in Hartville, Ohio, designed and constructed the instrument. Charles Kegg, the company’s artistic director, met with Christendom staff before designing the organ’s visual display and console, Smith said. The blueprints of the organ took about 10 months to complete. Construction took another 14 months. The organ was then disassembled and shipped to the college via two tractor-trailers. The crew that built the organ came to the college and reassembled the instrument in the chapel.
The private, liberal arts Catholic college completed its fundraising campaign “A Call to Greatness” in 2018, in time for the school’s 40th anniversary celebration. Construction of the chapel began in September 2019. Christendom students, family members, faculty and other area residents attended the topping-out ceremony for the chapel in late January 2020 to commemorate the laying of the structure’s last beam. Construction continued on the exterior of the chapel.
The Gothic-inspired chapel includes more than 100 stained-glass windows, solid mahogany and red-oak doors and two, 35-foot bell towers, according to information provided by the college. The main tower rises 114 feet. The chapel can seat more than 850 people.
The college hired Alabama-based Hoar Construction as the project’s general contractor. O’Brien & Keane serves as lead architect and Beyer Studio oversees the design and production of the stained-glass windows. Other project partners include Meyer Consulting Engineers, Provectus Inc. and Pennoni.
Visit chapel.christendom.edu/ for more information about the chapel project.
