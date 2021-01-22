STEPHENS CITY — Frederick Water’s board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday night to authorize Executive Director Eric Lawrence to execute an agreement with the Orders Construction/Wiley Wilson design-build team to begin construction on a water intake infrastructure for the new Henry F. Sliwinski Water Treatment Plant.
The plant and associated pipelines are part of the Opequon Water Supply Plan (OWSP), which will draw water from Opequon Creek. By 2035, Frederick Water’s customers may require up to 12 million gallons of drinking water per day — about twice the current average usage of 6 million gallons per day.
The OWSP entails building a water-intake infrastructure at 124 Woods Drive off Brucetown Road in northeastern Frederick County and replacing the James T. Anderson Water Treatment Plant, which is on land owned by Carmeuse Lime & Stone in Clear Brook, with the new Henry F. Sliwinski plant that will be located at the end of Hot Run Drive, immediately north of the new Stonewall Park ball fields in Stephenson.
Saint Albans, W.Va.-based Orders Construction was awarded a nearly $32 million contract to build the plant and associated pipelines
The authorization on Tuesday enables Frederick Water staff to finalize negotiations and execute an agreement to finish the design of the water-intake infrastructure and begin construction. The agreement includes a general maximum price of $13.19 million to complete the design of the intake and fully construct the intake.
Lawrence said that pipeline construction is expected to begin within a few weeks, and that construction on the water intake infrastructure and new water treatment plant would likely begin in March.
The project is slated to be operational and delivering finished water to Frederick Water customers by April 15, 2022.
Also at the meeting, which was held virtually, the board agreed to continue meeting virtually until May or until all board members had received the COVID-19 vaccine. Prior to Tuesday night, the board was holding in-person meetings. Chairman Gary Oates pointed to the rising COVID cases as a reason for caution.
“It seems like once the word got out that there was a vaccine for the coronavirus, people started letting their guard down and everyone under the sun seems to be getting it,” Oates said.
The other board members agreed, with board member Stanley Crockett saying, “I’m not willing to meet in person until I get vaccinated.”
Attending the virtual meeting were Chairman Gary Oates and Frederick Water board members Tom Simon, Henry Sliwinski, Martha Dilg and Stanley Crockett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.