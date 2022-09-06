WINCHESTER — On the same day The Winchester Star published a story about Winchester Police Chief John Piper celebrating his fifth year with the city, City Manager Dan Hoffman announced that Piper is losing his job.
Not to worry, though. Piper is being promoted to the newly created position of deputy city manager of public safety for the city of Winchester.
"In that capacity, he will oversee all the public safety functions — police, fire and rescue, emergency management, [Northwestern Regional] Juvenile Detention Center, Social Services and emergency management," Hoffman said on Friday. "He will move over to [Rouss] City Hall."
That means a new police chief will be needed at the Timbrook Public Safety Center.
"I will be first posting it for internal applicants," Hoffman said. "I believe we've got a strong internal pool of talent and I want to give them the first opportunity to step into the chief's position."
If all goes well, Hoffman said a new police chief could be in place as early as Nov. 1, at which time Piper will become the full-time deputy city manager of public safety.
Piper is just one of four city administrators who have been promoted to new roles:
- Human Resources Director Paula Nofsinger is becoming chief of staff. She will handle many of the administrative duties of the City Manager's Office, including oversight of policy development, legislative affairs and City Hall's new employee wellness center, while continuing to oversee Winchester's Human Resources Department.
- Program Manager Patrick Elwell is becoming public safety administration manager, reporting directly to Piper as deputy city manager of public safety.
- Innovation and Information Services Director Tyler Schenck is becoming chief information officer, a job that will have him seek public input and community involvement regarding the city's technology services including drone usage and online payment services.
Nofsinger, Elwell and Schenck are expected to move into their new roles within the next 30 days.
"All of these changes are done without creating any new positions," Hoffman said, explaining the job reclassifications and updated titles require no additional personnel to be hired. "I've been here two years now, starting my third. I never really did a rework and now, after getting a chance to see the talent in the senior management team and where we have opportunities for growth, I'm making this relatively minor rework."
The salaries for the four new positions have not been finalized, but currently, Piper earns $147,056 per year, Nofsinger earns $131,352, Elwell earns $75,317 and Schenck earns $98,322, according to information provided by Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons.
Since the new roles are updates to existing positions, Hoffman said he can make the changes without seeking approval from City Council.
"But they're all aware and we will discuss it publicly on Tuesday at the Finance Committee meeting," he said.
That meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the Zuckerman Room at Rouss City Hall.
