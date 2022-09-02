WINCHESTER — On Sept. 1, 2017, a 45-year-old law enforcement officer who had spent his entire career with the Fairfax Police Department was sworn in as Winchester's new police chief.
On Thursday, John R. Piper marked his fifth anniversary with the city, and what a five years it has been.
Since taking charge of the Winchester Police Department, he has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, protests over racial equality, national calls for stricter oversight of police, difficulties finding mental health services for people in distress and, most challenging, the death of one of his officers.
Piper has faced all these challenges in full view of the community because, he said, one of his first priorities when he became chief was improving the department's transparency.
Before his arrival, Piper said, "we didn't even share any information related to our policies, procedures and general orders with the public unless you filed a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act request). ... One of the first things I did was form an employee work group and we looked at all our policies, starting with the ones that are most important to our community — things like use of force, internal affairs investigations, [citizen] complaints, vehicle operations, pursuit policies, shooting at vehicles, prohibiting chokeholds except in life-or-death situations.
"Now if you go on our website, you'll see upwards of 50 policies," he said. "What that did was to let us be on the leading edge of some of the criminal justice reforms in the region and what some people in the community were asking for, which was increased transparency, robust policies that were up to date and reflected what the community wanted its police officers to be doing."
The policy updates proved to be particularly beneficial following the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd while in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer. Floyd's death sparked national outrage and public protests — including some in Winchester — demanding racial equality and more accountability for police.
"I was able to go out and share with our community that we had already led on this," Piper said. "We had already started this process and were sharing it on our website. ... Building trust regardless of race, regardless of socio-economic class and where you live in the city, comes down to transparency and accountability.
"We've weathered the storm from a horrible incident that happened in a different part of the country," he said, "and we're well positioned now with staffing and our relationship with the community where I think we're going to do some really good things."
***
Piper was a major when he left the Fairfax Police Department to accept his first job as chief of a law enforcement agency. He hit the ground running, implementing a series of administrative and operational changes to better serve the community. Among them were:
- The creation of a motorcycle patrol unit. The first group of officers interested in joining the unit are scheduled to undergo training later this month, Piper said, "so I'm hoping very soon you'll start seeing them out in the community."
- The establishment of a patrol rifle program to better prepare and equip officers to respond to events such as active shooters or a suspect armed with a long gun.
- Improving pay and benefits for department employees, and offering hiring bonuses to attract experienced police officers to the city. These changes helped the department reach full staffing this year for the first time since 2017.
- Updating equipment to improve officer safety and help police resolve critical situations.
- Making training a higher priority. This includes leadership training for new and aspiring first-line supervisors and commanders, de-escalation training for all officers, crisis intervention training and more.
- Improving the citizen complaint process. All concerns are now documented and reviewed up the chain of command all the way to Piper's office. Complaints that warrant further investigation are assigned to department supervisors.
- Fully reviewing all use-of-force incidents and vehicle pursuits, including viewing all relevant body cam footage. The department publishes a comprehensive use-of-force report each year on its website, winchesterpolice.org.
- Hiring a crime analyst to assist officers, detectives and commanders with trend analyses, investigative follow-ups and regional coordination to identify suspects and areas of concern.
- Making Detective Mala Bansal a special victims detective to focus primarily on crimes against children, significant domestic violence cases and sexual assaults. "Her unique ability to be highly trained in these investigative techniques and empathy for victims has been an incredible asset to our community," Piper said. "She is also the 'dog mom' of Leo, our therapy K9 dog."
***
Along with the successes have come a series of challenges, especially when it comes to coping with citizens having mental health crises.
Last year, Virginia temporarily stopped accepting new admissions at five of its eight state-run psychiatric hospitals including Western State Hospital in Staunton, which is where police and social service agencies in the Northern Shenandoah Valley often send people suffering from psychological emergencies. The restriction on new patients has since been lifted, but staffing shortages at the facilities continue to reduce the number of people who can be treated on a daily basis.
As a result, Winchester police officers are sometimes taken off the streets for up to three days at a time to watch over someone who poses a threat to themselves or someone else. That happens when a person experiencing a mental health crisis cannot get a bed at Western State and must be held at Winchester Medical Center. Since the local hospital has limited resources for psychiatric patients, what frequently happens is that police officers must stay with them in the emergency department until a 72-hour Temporary Detention Order expires. The person in crisis is then released.
Piper said the Winchester Police Department has adapted to this situation as much as possible by training officers in crisis intervention and working with a community paramedic assigned to the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department.
"We're trying to get out ahead of issues before they get to the point where we have to take somebody into custody against their will," Piper said. "But we're still having situations on a weekly basis where somebody is sitting up in the emergency department for days upon days being watched by a police officer or deputy, and they're not getting the treatment they need because the bed space isn't available at a state hospital."
***
Piper's darkest day as police chief was Nov. 24, 2018. That's the day he became the second police chief in the history of Winchester to lose an officer in the line of duty.
"To pretend that I was prepared to handle that after only being the chief for a little over a year would be a lie," Piper said. "I don't think anybody's ever prepared in the role of chief of police to have one of your officers killed in the line of duty."
Officer Hunter Edwards was responding to a call when he crashed on an icy section of East Jubal Early Drive. The 30-year-old was just the second city police officer to die while on active duty, with the first being Sgt. Ricky Timbrook on Oct. 29, 1999.
Piper said he and his department rallied "to make sure Hunter's memory, legacy and sacrifice were never forgotten," and he praised the thousands of people in the community who came out to grieve and show respect during his funeral procession.
"That was amazing to see," Piper said of the citizens who lined the streets. "It was a real visual example of how much this community cares about its police department."
Piper and his personnel also made sure Edwards' family received all the benefits due to them from the state and federal governments.
"We can say that we're never going to forget the family or Hunter, but we've got to be able to demonstrate that," Piper said. "The fact that we have a memorial bench, the fact that we have a memorial [traffic] circle out here [next to the Timbrook Public Safety Center] and a beautiful memorial [plaque] as well are examples of how we're not going to forget Hunter and the sacrifice he made."
***
As he looks at the next five years and beyond, Piper said the Winchester Police Department is preparing for what promises to be a significant population surge due to the high number of apartments, townhouses and single-family houses that are currently being built or are in the development stage.
"It's going to challenge public safety and we've got to be forward leaning on that," Piper said. "I've already started having conversations with the city manager about how we need to grow our authorized strength to keep pace with that. I don't want to be in a position three, five, seven years from now where we're playing catchup."
Piper said he's ready, willing and able to face the challenge, just as he has with every other challenge that has come his way since Sept. 1, 2017.
"I look forward to continue doing great things here," Piper said. "This has become our home. My family loves this area and we found our place here. I see myself retiring here in Winchester."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.