WINCHESTER — Crystel Smith has had an itch to hold an event that resembles the popular television show, “Shark Tank,” in the Winchester area. Next month, that will become a reality.
Smith, who owns and operates Crystel Clear Business Strategies as a business coach and more, has partnered with Alex Skinner, the founder of InnoVault Coworking in Winchester, to host what the duo is calling a Pitch Night.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the InnoVault Coworking Banking Hall at 100 N. Loudoun St., and will feature registered participants’ ideas for their new business or ideas for furthering one’s current business.
One winner will receive a one-month business coaching session valued at $1,2000 from Smith, a one-year flex-time membership with InnoVault valued at $2,388 and a prize of $1,000.
Those interested can still apply through Nov. 1 online at https://crystelclearbusiness.com/pitchnight/. Those wishing to attend in person should also register at the site, but the event will also be streamed online.
Smith said she always had the idea for a pitch night in the back of her head, but when she met Skinner at InnoVault and the two began talking about it she said she knew she could make it a reality.
Skinner, who is also an economic anthropologist and the CFO of startup IP Haus, said he’d first been introduced to the concept about six years in Mongolia.
“These were not so widespread at the time, even in the world’s metropolitan centers, but shows such as ‘Shark Tank’ had already started to popularize the ‘pitch’ concept in the entertainment industry,” Skinner said. “The concept is simple — a great idea, 10 minutes to present, followed by feedback from experts in the field. When we first did this in Mongolia there was a team of investors from across the globe there to provide feedback on projects from OTT content platforms to IOT smart-home solutions. A number of those involved quickly scaled to become multi-million dollar companies.”
That led to the start of InnoVault, which is branded as Winchester’s “idea launching pad.” The idea was always to do events such as pitch nights, but the company started right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Skinner said.
So, when he found out Smith was also interested, they picked the project back up.
“Nine months later and we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel. We are more eager than ever to give entrepreneurs a platform to get their ideas out there. With so much upheaval and uncertainty, entrepreneurship is the sure-fire vaccine for economic turmoil. There probably has not been a better time to get ideas out there and begin working on dream projects,” Skinner said. “This is why it was fantastic to make the acquaintance of Crystel. From the first conversation her energy and enthusiasm around encouraging growth and building entrepreneurial ecosystems has expanded even our own aspirations for the event.”
Smith said events like these are important for budding business owners because it can establish and reinforce some core values like belief in yourself and being resourceful, which she said she believes are two of the main reasons folks either don’t start a business or find their business failing.
“I hope Pitch Night will provide some belief and some resources. We’re going to have investors and business experts to give them some of that education,” Smith said. “We’re seeing opportunities to start businesses and have these great things that change how we do everyday life.”
Skinner also said it can help “people with great ideas come out of their shell” and provide outlets for strong networking.
It also provides some fun.
“The pitch night is all about having fun, practicing presenting in a light-hearted environment, getting great feedback from established local business personalities and making connections,” Skinner said. “We aim to make these enjoyable for both presenters and the audience in the venue and online.”
Though there is just one formal winner, Smith said everyone that presents wins something in the long run.
“Everyone really wins, just to have the opportunity to be in front of investors and have the opportunity to share their ideas with them. Just to be able to have that is really priceless,” she said. “This could really change the way they do business or decide if they want to start their business or not.”
Those who sign up will receive training from Skinner on perfecting their pitches and then try them out on family and friends before presenting in front of investors, entrepreneurs and others at the pitch night event.
Presentations are meant to be informative but can also be fun, both Skinner and Smith said. They should show why the idea is a good fit for its target area and the aspects that go along with achieving the business’ goals.
Skinner and Smith said they plan to see a variety of business ideas from folks around the tri-state area. There are no limitations set on the type of business, but they should be “well thought-out ideas.”
“Any idea is welcome. The more entertaining the better, but always something attainable and with a solid business case behind it,” Skinner said. “Moonshots are welcome, but only with an achievable go-to-market strategy attached.”
