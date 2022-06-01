WINCHESTER — It’s hard to beat good pitching and defense in the postseason.
For the Millbrook High School baseball team, that combination has been around all season.
The Pioneers got another sterling defensive effort and a three-hit gem from ace Jerrod Jenkins to clinch a berth in the Class 4 state tournament with a 5-0 shutout against Heritage in the Region 4C semifinals.
Millbrook (21-2) will host James Wood (19-5), a 7-0 winner over Tuscarora, in Round 4 of their seasonal matchup on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Region 4C championship game.
Millbrook was outstanding both on the hill and in the field which magnified the Pride’s fielding miscues. Heritage (13-10) had five errors, four in the third inning where the Pioneers scored four runs, two coming home on a single by Jenkins.
“That’s where it’s been for us all year — quality outings on the mound and solid defense behind our pitching,” Millbrook coach Brian Burke said. “It seems like hitting has been a bonus. Timely hitting is not always there, but I thought we capitalized on their mistakes.”
Jenkins turned in arguably his best outing of the season. The hard-throwing senior right-hander, who has struggled with control at times, struck out 10 and walked just one on a blazing day.
“He is better in the heat,” Burke said of Jenkins, who is bound for Division I power Dallas Baptist next fall. “His fastball was the best it's been all year. To be able to throw the secondary pitches, we were good. He didn’t work to as many 3-2 counts as he has in previous outings. We’ll take a 10-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio all night long.”
“I think after the second inning, I kind of dialed in my curveball,” said Jenkins. “My fastball was working good and I got ahead in the counts. Every now and then I threw a little splitter, but other than that it was just fastball and curveball working for me.”
Jenkins was quick to point out he had plenty of help from his friends, especially early in the game with several of those playing in positions they don’t normally play. The Pioneers shuffled their lineup after shortstop Ethan Burgreen was forced to miss the contest after being ejected from the previous game.
Normal second baseman Ryan Liero started at shortstop and made an outstanding play in the hole to get a force play at second to help Jenkins get out of a jam in the first inning.
Deaken Neff, playing right field in place of William Croyle (who moved to second), made the play of the game for the Pioneers an inning later. With runners at second and third and two outs, Heritage’s Luke Howard pulled a sinking liner to right. Neff charged in and made a diving grab to save a pair of runs.
“We could have been down 2-0 early,” Burke said. “Deaken gets a nice read on that, comes in flying and lays out for that. He’s a kid that hasn’t gotten a lot of innings and I gave him the game ball because that right there keeps us in the game. Down 2-0 early, you don’t know how the kids are going to respond or if we will be able to come back from it.”
An inning later, Millbrook capitalized on some poor defense from Heritage. Croyle reached on an error to start the frame and went to second on Brandon Mullins’ sacrifice bunt. After Micah George walked, Carl Keenan reached on an error to load the bases.
Heritage starter Josh Rivera then got Nate Brookshire on strikes, but the ball got past the catcher and Croyle hustled home to barely beat the tag and make it 1-0.
Jenkins then followed with the Pioneers’ first hit of the game, a line single up the middle to plate George and Keenan. Jenkins moved to second on an error on the play and came home when the Pride booted Cole Purdy’s grounder to make it 4-0.
The Pioneers would tack on one more in the fifth. Carl Keenan lined a leadoff single and raced around to third as an errant pickoff attempt by the Heritage catcher went down the right-field line. With two outs, Purdy was hit by a pitch. Purdy then took off for second early and Heritage reliever Thomas Burgess balked, allowing Keenan to trot home.
Jenkins retired the side in order over the last five innings and even when the Pioneers were in danger of making an error they turned it into something spectacular.
In the sixth, Heritage’s Tyler Galloway hit a towering infield pop-up that had the Pioneers struggling to get under it. First baseman Mullins got a glove on it, but it bounced off to his right where second baseman Croyle dove and speared it barehanded to record the out.
“if the team is together and we have guys who are willing to get dirty, get on their bellies and make plays that other teams wouldn’t make, that’s the way we are scrappy and we get wins like this,” Croyle said.
“The defense behind me definitely gave me some support,” Jenkins said after his 102-pitch outing. “They encouraged me on to pitch my game.”
The Pioneers make the state tournament for the first time since 2014.
“I’m super proud,” Burke said of his club. “It’s been the pitching and defense that has primarily got us there, but I can’t say enough good things about this team. I didn’t know what to expect coming in, but they’ve stepped up and given us a chance to win just about every game.
“… I’m just super proud of their effort and they’ve stayed positive with one another,” Burke added. “We look forward to representing Millbrook High School in the state tournament.”
Before that the Pioneers will face James Wood for the fourth time this season. Millbrook has defeated the Colonels 4-3, 1-0 in 11 innings and 6-4.
“We’ve played three great games against that team,” Croyle said. “… We will be looking forward to a fourth.”
“It will be a good game,” Jenkins added. “It’s always a good game.”
Burke expects another highly contested matchup between the Northwestern District rivals.
“It will be the same as what we’ve seen — two quality baseball teams playing the game and trying to pick up the win,” he said. “There’s no two teams who are more competitive on the field. These guys play together through summer ball. There’s a little bit of pride on the line. They are going to bring their best and we are going to bring our best and we’ll see what shakes out after seven innings.”
