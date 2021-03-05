Due to COVID-19 restrictions and poor weather, the Shenandoah University baseball team wasn’t able to train the way it usually does in the preseason.
The regular season finally gets underway today — the Hornets normally start in mid-February — and the adjustments that the team made will be particularly noticeable in the bullpen, where there’s sure to be plenty of activity throughout the Hornets’ 34-game regular season.
“The weather has been a huge challenge, with all the snow and rain that we’ve had,” said 18th-year SU head coach Kevin Anderson, whose team will host Mount Aloysius in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. today at Bridgeforth Field. “For example, we’ve been practicing six weeks, and we have six pitchers up to 64 pitches [maximum] right now, another six at 48, and the majority of our guys are still on that 32 to 40 pitches [limit] an outing. We increase 8 to 12 pitches a week.
“We’re going to pitch by committee a lot, especially early, rather than overusing guys. You’ll see a lot of different arms on a game-by-game basis. It’s not going to be your traditional, ‘Here’s our four starters, here’s our middle guy, here’s our closer.’ We’re going to use three to five, possibly even six guys a game.”
Today’s doubleheader will be the first of 12 for SU, which is another reason why it needs so many pitchers. Today’s games will only be seven innings each.
The Hornets might not be taking a traditional approach on the mound, but they should experience their traditional success in the win-loss column.
The NCAA offered extensions to player eligibility due to time lost from COVID-19, and the 2021 Hornets look a lot like the 2020 team for which Anderson had high hopes. SU — which won its second straight Old Dominion Athletic Conference title in 2019 and won a regional title after earning its 10th NCAA Tournament berth in 11 seasons — was 10-2 overall and 2-0 in the ODAC before its season was shut down by COVID-19.
“Last year, we had big aspirations for that team,” said Hornets senior right fielder Grant Thompson, one of seven primary starters back from a lineup that led the ODAC in runs per game (9.2), batting average (.355), on-base percentage (.443) and slugging percentage (.500) in 2020. “We wanted to put some rings on our fingers.
“I think [last year’s incomplete season] adds a little bit of motivation this year. I think for a lot of the guys who came back, it’s just giving us that extra push to really do something special this year, and I think we can do that.”
People from around the country and the ODAC are expecting big things from the Hornets as well. SU is ranked 17th in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA and was picked second in the ODAC poll. Randolph-Macon — which went 15-1 last year — is the preseason pick to win the ODAC and is ranked second in the nation. SU opens ODAC play on March 13 at home against Guilford.
In the fall, the Hornets were limited to three days of practice per week over seven weeks due to COVID-19, and Thompson said the workouts were a lot different. SU worked out in pods, which meant the team couldn’t interact and work together as much as they have in the past. But now, he feels like the Hornets are ready to roll.
“I’m super confident in the team we have, and I think we can attest that to a lot of the leaders we have on the team,” said Thompson, who is in graduate school. “We have a lot of guys that have been here for four, five years at this point, and I think we’ve done a good job of getting ourselves prepared to play and have another successful season.”
With 32 people capable of pitching on its 68-player active roster (the Hornets also have a JV program), Anderson will have plenty of arms to choose from this spring.
The two players Anderson has tabbed to start today’s doubleheader are sophomore right-hander Calvin Pastel (9.2 innings, 2-0, 3.72 ERA, 10 strikeouts, 1.66 WHIP in 2020) in Game 1 and sophomore left-hander Tad Dean (15.2 innings, 2-1, 2.30 ERA, nine strikeouts, 1.40 WHIP) in Game 2. Dean (Sherando) is one of 13 graduates of local high schools on the roster.
“Calvin Pastel has started in regionals and pitched in a conference championship, and we’re going to count on him to take that next step,” Anderson said. “Tad Dean was throwing the ball extremely well last year before our season was canceled. He’s got himself in fantastic physical condition, and really looks good.”
Sophomore left-handed starter Michael Prosperi — who missed the 2019 season as a result of Hodgkin’s lymphoma — will be counted on again after a stellar start to 2020, when he went 1-0 with a 2.38 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 11.1 innings.
“You couldn’t be happier for a young man after all he’s been through,” Anderson said.
Freshman righty Reilly Owen is a potential starter.
Among the pitchers SU might count on in the bullpen from the right side are sophomore Matt Barnes; James Wood graduates Jacob Bell (a freshman) and Joel Smith (a junior); submariners Tristan Everett (sophomore) and Curtis Kensky (a junior); 6-foot-5 senior CJ Morton (five strikeouts in 3 shutout innings last year), who throws in the low 90 mph range; freshman Jacob Faivre; freshman Colby Martin, a transfer from Messiah University; and Sherando graduate and freshman Michael Usa, who missed last year after having Tommy John surgery.
Lefties include freshman Parker Farrington and junior Cade Templeton.
One person SU won’t have is Carson Kulina (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 16 strikeouts, 16.2 innings), who started four of SU’s 12 games last year. Anderson said Kulina had Tommy John surgery.
SU’s opponents might have to use a lot of pitchers simply because of ineffectiveness.
Leading off will be Sherando graduate and sophomore Frankie Ritter (.348 batting average, .415 on-base percentage, .565 slugging percentage, 12 runs, four triples). He’ll likely be followed by junior center fielder Henry Delavergne (.429/.547/.524, 20 runs).
Hitting third will be senior first baseman and team captain Keegan Woolford (.463/.600/.967, five home runs, 20 RBIs, 22 runs).
In addition to being a pitcher, Martin will also play second base and likely slot into the cleanup spot so the lefty-hitting Woolford and Thompson (.439/.537/.583, eight RBIs, 13 runs) won’t be batting back-to-back.
“Colby’s a pretty talented young man,” Anderson said. “He has the potential to hit 10 home runs, steal 10 bases and get 10 saves. That’s the first time I’ve been able to say that in my career.”
The 6-9 spots will feature sophomore third baseman and Sherando graduate Pearce Bucher (.333/.375/.422, 11 RBIs), sophomore designated hitter AJ Ward (.359/.457/.538, 14 RBIs) and junior catcher Matt Moon.
Anderson said the left field position will likely come down to who’s swinging a hot bat. Candidates include Millbrook graduate and freshman Haden Madagan, Anderson’s freshman son Kooper (Mountain View Christian Academy) and freshman Gavin Horning, who’s been battling injuries.
Like Thompson, Anderson was excited about the 2020 season. After a trying offseason, Anderson hopes 2021 will be successful and enjoyable.
“Our players have bought into the mission statement and the plan to prevent attracting COVID and the spread of it,” said Anderson, who also praised SU’s community vaccine program. “They’ve basically put their social life on hold. It’s been a challenge, but the players have accepted it. We have really good leadership.
“It’s exciting to play again. We’re chomping at the bit, and we just can’t wait to get out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.