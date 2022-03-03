WINCHESTER — The owners of Pizzoco Pizza Parlor, brothers Jesse and Stephen Von Fange, read every review of their nearly 3-year-old pizza shop on Yelp.com — the positive and the negative — to ensure their customers have the best experience possible.
The positive reviews, which they attribute to good, genuine customer service, have landed Pizzoco on Yelp’s Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S., coming in at No. 53.
Pizzoco, located at 501 N. Loudoun St., is the only Virginia pizzeria on the list, which is based on ratings and reviews on Yelp, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses.
“I thought it was really humbling. To get a distinction like that and only be open three years, it’s pretty incredible,” Jesse Von Fange said. “We feel super grateful for the great crew that we’ve got working here, the customers and the community. Obviously, it’s because of them. It’s an honor.”
His brother added that the Pizzoco staff works to “make the pizza as beautiful as possible and provide the best customer service.”
“We want the customers, from the time they walk through the door to the time that they leave, to have a positive experience and have a smile on their face,” Stephen Von Fange said. “We want them to tell their friends when they leave here how great of an experience they had and how good the pizza was.”
The brothers say their customer service begins with being personable and friendly while making everyone feel at home.
“Talking to the customers to find out if they’re visiting the area, maybe giving them suggestions on other places in town, other businesses to visit,” Jesse Von Fange said. “If the customers are regulars, we want our employees to remember their name and remember what they like. We want to treat everyone like a good friend.”
The brothers get an email notification every time a review about their pizzeria is posted on Yelp.
“We go through the reviews. We’re very curious what people think about us, because we care,” Stephen Von Fange said. “We want to make people’s experiences better and better each time, so we always want to improve. Good compliments are nice, but we also welcome the not-so-good ones as well so we can do better.”
The brothers have been fixated on pizza for some time now. They worked at Rudy’s Pizza in Sperryville around 2010 and decided they’d like to open their own shop.
Jesse Von Fange said he got “real into” pizza around 2007 or 2008 when his sister was teaching in Brooklyn, New York, and he’d try different pizza establishments when he was visiting. From there, he read as many books as he could about pizza and began working on his own recipes.
When it came time to open their own shop, the brothers thought the property on North Loudoun Street, which was originally a Conoco service station built in 1928, would make for a great neighborhood pizza place.
They like how the shop is incorporated into the neighborhood around it.
“I think a lot of cities have drifted away from having neighborhood establishments ... It prohibits people from walking and getting to know their neighborhood and their neighbors,” Jesse Von Fange said. “A place like this really was attractive to me because it could be a nucleus for a community. People can come here to see their neighbors and their friends and meet new people.”
The brothers believe pizza is a “communal food,” so they’ve stuck to making 18-inch pizza pies, which can easily feed a family of four. They’ve also continued with the New York-style pizza that Jesse came to love. He said the crust has more structure and is easy to eat
Plus, pizza is fun to make, the brothers said. Pizzoco’s cooking area is situated so customers can watch the pizza dough being made, tossed and their pizza created.
Pizzoco’s pizzas are made in-house from scratch using fresh ingredients, and the staff takes pride in creating pizzas that offer a different bite each time.
“We like to play with pizzas and make it to where it’s interesting to eat,” Jesse Von Fange said.
When it comes down to it, the brothers know that earning a spot on the Yelp list is subjective. But say it’s cool to know that the list was created by a conglomerate of people and is not just one food critic’s opinion.
“The people spoke,” Stephen Von Fange said.
For more about Pizzoco, visit pizzoco.com or call 540-323-7517.
