WINCHESTER — Several local places of worship including all congregations affiliated with the United Methodist Church are canceling their Sunday worship services due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bishop Sharma D. Lewis with the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church sent out a letter Friday canceling all worship services on Sunday and March 22.
Locally, this cancels the services for Braddock Street United Methodist Church, Market Street United Methodist, First United Methodist Church, John Mann United Methodist Church, Wesley United Methodist Church, Kernstown United Methodist Church, Montague Avenue Methodist Church, Greenwood United Methodist Church and Round Hill United Methodist Church.
In her letter, Lewis also strongly urged that any large gatherings at United Methodist churches be postponed.
Braddock Street UMC posted online that it would be abiding by the bishop’s request and would refrain from hosting worship services and other gatherings.
“Public health officials have shared that with an abundance of caution we can help slow the spread of disease by practicing social distancing,” Lewis said in her letter.
She said church members can practice their faith in other ways, and go online to learn how to live stream services at their local church or services elsewhere around the state.
Other local religious congregations that have announced they will not hold services in the coming weeks include:
• Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Boscawen Street is suspending worship and all activities until April 1.
“We have been monitoring the situation,” a notice from the church’s pastors said. “Communities that have been proactive during this time of the [coronavirus], COVID-19, have seemed to fair better, with less intense outbreak than those who have not been proactive.”
• Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 428 N. Loudoun St., has canceled its Sunday service including its Usher Annual Day Celebration.
• Ellen Zimmerman, president of the Beth El Congregation on Fairmont Avenue, said Beth El will not be holding the Community Outreach Sabbath on March 20 as planned and is canceling other services and programs.
• Pastor Kristin Whitesides announced in an email to her congregation that First Baptist Church on the corner of Piccadilly and Washington streets would not hold services for the next two Sundays because of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The church’s Wednesday evening meal and programming has also been canceled for the next two Wednesdays.
Although the church will not gather for worship or Sunday school on Sunday, Whitesides will record a sermon and make it available online. Other programs and meetings beginning this Wednesday through March 27 will also be canceled.
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Thursday announced that all church gatherings will be temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice. The Winchester Virginia members of the local church on Apple Pie Ridge Road posted on Facebook that these suspensions include
Stake conferences, leadership conferences and other large gatherings.
All public worship services, including sacrament meetings.
Branch, ward and stake activities.
• The Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley on Valley Avenue near Stephens City has canceled services for Sunday and March 22 because of concerns about the coronavirus.
• First Presbyterian Church on the Loudoun Street Mall has canceled all activities for Sunday including worship services. Events later in the week have been canceled as well.
• Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church on North Frederick Pike is suspending all worship services and in-person gatherings until April 1.
