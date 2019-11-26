WINCHESTER — Escape the Black Friday crowds this year and shop plaid instead. Plaid Friday is a national effort to encourage shoppers to visit independent stores, often in downtown districts, to purchase holiday gifts. Stores set their own hours — some opening as early as 6 a.m. in Old Town Winchester — and create their own special promotions. Some offer sales that change each hour, or promotions on specific products, while others may offer a flat percentage off all day.
Plaid Friday is Nov. 29 in Old Town Winchester. See below for a list of merchants and what specials they are offering.
Bluebell’s
6 W. Boscawen St.
Opening at 9 a.m.
All candles, buy 2, get 1 at 50% off
All felt critters, buy 2, get 1 at 50% off
EBS Gallery
25 N. Loudoun St.
Opening at 10 a.m.
15% off prints and framed prints (does not include canvas prints, 8x10s, or cards)
Handworks Gallery
150 N. Loudoun St.
Opening at 8 a.m.
8-9 a.m. 20% off
9-10 a.m. 15% off
Hideaway Cafe
141 S. Loudoun St.
Opening at 8 a.m.
15% off all retail coffee and tea. Brewing equipment will also be on sale; prices vary.
Kimberly’s and mcKee’s
135 N. Braddock St.
6-8 a.m. 30% off clothing and shoes and 20% off everything else
8-10 a.m. 15% off
10 a.m.-6 p.m. 10% off
Murphy Beverage Company
167 N. Loudoun St.
Opening at 6 a.m.
Coffee, pastries, mimosas and more
6-7 a.m. 25% off
7-8 a.m. 20% off
8-9 a.m. 15% off
Nibblins
27 N. Loudoun St.
Opening at 10 a.m.
Specials from Wusthof, Le Creuset, others.
Once Upon a Find
48 S. Loudoun St.
Opening at 8:30 a.m.
Free $10 value plaid ornament with each $20 or more purchase
Complimentary hot chocolate or coffee and pastry with each purchase.
$5 Santa Buck off each $25 purchase
Patsy Cline Historic House
608 S. Kent St.
Guided tours on Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday 1p.m.-4 p.m. Free gift with tour on Plaid Friday. Enter for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind gift basket filled with Patsy Cline items.
Polka Dot Pot
157 N. Loudoun St.
Opening at 10 a.m.
25% off reservations for 10 a.m.
Winter Express Party 1-4 p.m. For parents to do secret shopping while their kids paint train-themed pottery and watch a movie. For more details and to make reservations, visit polkadotpot.com
Posh Pets
16 S. Loudoun St.
Opening at 9 a.m.
25% off all Christmas pet toys
25% off all doggie iced cookies
25% off all pet coats and sweaters
The Quirky Closet
15 E. Boscawen St.
Opening at 10 a.m.
Gift Cards: $50 gift card, get $15 additional for free
50% off One Full Price Item
2x the Quirky Cash $20 for every $50 you spend (originally $10 for every $50 you spend) Quirky Cash is redeemable in December, for $10 off a $20 purchase, and can be stacked.
Plus take an additional 50% off all red dot sale items.
Scarpa Alta
10 S. Loudoun St.
7-9 a.m. 40% off storewide
9 a.m.-5 p.m. 20% off storewide
Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum
19 W. Cork St.
Opening at 9 a.m.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. 10% off museum store purchases of $20 or more
1-5 p.m. 5% off
Sick Vintage
201 S. Braddock St.
Opening at 10 a.m.
30% off entire purchase
$10 SV Stash for every $50 spent on Plaid Friday. SV Stash is valid on a
$10-plus purchase Dec. 1-24.
Taste Winchester History Tours
$10 off any tour, including private tours. Offer food, beer, winery tours. Use code WINCVA19 online or contact info@tastewinchesterhistory.com
Thinker Toys
106 S. Loudoun St.
Opening at 10 a.m.
Giving away a free pair of 3D Holiday Glasses with every purchase and an additional pair for every $20 spent.
Time Traveler Toys & Collectibles
115 St. Loudoun St.
Opening at 11 a.m.
10-50% off everything
Tin Top Art & Handmade
130 N. Loudoun St.
Opening at 8 a.m.
Discounts are available for purchases of $25 or more
8-9 a.m. 30% Off
9-10 a.m. 25% Off
10 a.m.-Noon 20% Off
Noon-close 10% Off Total Purchase
Twice is Nice Consignments
12 W. Gerrard St.
Opening at 6 a.m.
50% off storewide
Winchester Book Gallery
7 N. Loudoun St.
Opening at 7 a.m.
Morning:
7 – 8 a.m. 25% off
8 – 9 a.m. 20% off
Evening:
6 – 7 p.m. 15% off
7 – 8 p.m. 20% off
8 – 9 p.m. 25% off
Special deal: Show us your gift giving LIST, challenge us to help you check off THREE items and we’ll give you an additional 10% off your entire purchase. Lots of fun treats all day long including cookies, totes, pepper biscuits, bookmarks, and more.
