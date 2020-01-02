STEPHENS CITY — Town council members and administrators from Middletown and Stephens City met with Frederick County officials Monday night to discuss continued work on an agreement to consolidate fire and rescue services.
Middletown Fire Chief Mark Dalton and Stephens City Fire Chief John Jones said afterward that the initial concerns they had when the proposal was first discussed have been addressed.
“The department seems to be covered and all assets will remain property of the department,” Jones said.
Dalton added: “I think we have developed a good working document for the fire and rescue system.”
Residents should not see any changes in services, officials said.
A draft will be presented to the Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, which comprises members of the 11 volunteer fire companies, at a Jan. 20 meeting.
The proposal would have to go before the Frederick County Board of Supervisors for approval. There is no timeline as to when the agreement could be approved and implemented.
The study, which had been requested by the Board of Supervisors in early 2017 due to the increasing difficulty in finding volunteers, was conducted by Fitch & Associates completed in May.
Concerns were expressed after the study’s release that Frederick County would have authority over how volunteer departments would spends their funds, including the towns’ share of funding and the donations that the departments receive from fundraisers. The county would also have the ability to use volunteer department resources, such as equipment and fire engines.
The 2017 study also recommended the structure of the county fire and rescue services be reconsidered to create a single fire chief.
The proposed organization chart would include a position known as the system chief who would serve as head of the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services and as the chief executive of the governance structure. The system chief would be appointed by and report directly to the Frederick County administrator.
The draft proposes that an executive committee be established. It would be led by a president annually elected by a quorum of group members, chairperson of the chiefs working group, the Frederick County Fire and Rescue deputy chief of operations, a representative of the career firefighters chosen by the system chief, and a representative of volunteer firefighters chosen by the chiefs working group.
Frederick County Assistant Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak said after the meeting that the proposed changes reflect how fire service in the county has evolved into an integrated fire rescue system.
Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz, Vice Mayor Jason Nauman, who is also chair of the Stephens City Public Safety Committee, and Councilman Ronald Bowers represented the town at the meeting.
Middletown Councilman Daryl Terrill, Police Chief Gary Benedict and Councilman Scott Fink, who is also chairman of the Middletown Public Safety Committee, participated in the meeting via speaker phone.
Donald Jackson, Gainsboro fire chief and chairman of the work group actively working on the proposal, also attended the meeting.
Other matters discussed at the meeting was the possibility of a mutual aid agreement between the Stephens City and Middletown police departments.
The agreement would formalize what is already in practice, Benedict said.
Nauman said at the meeting he wanted to “quash a rumor” that the police departments would be consolidating, saying that was not the intent of a formal mutual aid agreement.
