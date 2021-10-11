WINCHESTER — No injuries occurred when a small, single-engine plane flipped while landing at Winchester Regional Airport Saturday, airport Executive Director Nick Sabo said.
Upon landing around 1 p.m., Sabo explained the pilot of a Luscombe plane hit “the brakes a little too hard” while traveling on the runway at an estimated 30 miles per hour. Brakes on the front two wheels locked up, which Sabo said caused the “nose heavy” plane to tip forward. The propeller then hit the ground and momentum caused the plane to flip over.
Sabo said airport staff responded immediately and called off en-route emergency vehicles when the pilot and one passenger declined medical services. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and did not send an investigator for such a minor incident.
Sabo said the airport was closed for about an hour while the plane was forklifted onto a flatbed trailer. He said the plane “was banged up pretty good,” but the aircraft was fully intact and likely repairable.
