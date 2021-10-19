Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative will have a planned power outage at 4 a.m. Wednesday to make emergency repairs to a transmission line into the West Winchester substation.

The outage is expected to last an hour. All 7,422 co-op members served by this substation will be affected. This includes parts of Winchester, but largely affects a portion of Frederick County.

Affected members with phone numbers and email addresses on file with SVEC will be notified. A map showing the exact areas will be available at svec.coop. Questions? Call 1-800-234-7832 during regular business hours.