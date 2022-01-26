STRASBURG — The team working on bringing a nature and wellness resort to Shenandoah County’s Star Tannery area said it is committed to also bringing economic and community growth to the region.
Jennifer Marburg, co-owner of Wellmore Partners, said the 550-acre Simply Shenandoah resort will have plenty of opportunities to employ local workers, partner with the region’s farmers, collaborate with local artisans and build relationships with local businesses.
“There’s so much talent here; it’s incredible,” said Marburg, who owns Wellmore Partners with her husband Mike.
Jennifer Marburg said only about 20 of the 500-plus acres will be developed. Of those 20 acres, not all will be used for building space. Some of it will include outdoor recreation and other wellness activities.
Simply Shenandoah is planned to be an adult-only resort with a three-night minimum stay. The facility will be geared toward those with everyday stresses and those wishing to connect with nature while disconnecting from everyday life.
The building spaces will include 120 rooms along with spa and dining areas. The plan is to design and construct the buildings in a way that fuels the connection with nature.
“Our primary goal is to encourage people to disconnect to reconnect,” Jennifer Marburg said. “We all have our phones and our screens, but when we put those down and are present in a thoughtful community that offers a lot of nature-based experiences, then we become more balanced.”
Marburg said she has experienced that first-hand after she and her husband took more trips that were wellness and nature based.
To accomplish the resort’s goals, she said respecting nature must be prioritized.
“We have magnificent plans for how we’re going to appreciate and respect this property,” she said. “We want to work with local farmers, growers, producers and others in the area to become truly sustainable in a really thoughtful way that respects the environment. We need to work with nature, not against it.”
The couple’s trips set into motion the idea of opening their own nature resort in the Shenandoah Valley, Jennifer Marburg said.
“Instead of coming back from a vacation being exhausted, we discovered that there were places that you could go and have a more holistic experience,” she said. “For example, if you really wanted to spend time doing exercise, or meditating or working with your hands, then you come away from that experience feeling more fulfilled. We couldn’t find something in our area that offered that.”
The Marburgs live in Aldie, in Northern Virginia, but they fell in love with the valley after a few trips to the area, Jennifer said.
“We appreciate the beauty of nature and the beauty of community,” she said. “That’s what I’ve discovered in getting to know the Shenandoah Valley.”
Jennifer said she has visited 16 towns over the last four months meeting with artisans who could eventually help focus on the resort’s “regionally authentic” interior design in efforts to keep that beauty on display.
Meanwhile, Greg McCarley, who is focused on leading community partnerships for Wellmore Partners, is working to connect with local farmers to ensure the resort will be supplied with clean, organic food.
“This could be a great opportunity for farmers who have been thinking about going organic but didn’t know if there was a market here for it,” McCarley said.
McCarley said the resort will do its part in creating a better environment. For example, the resort will offer clean, organic food and won’t use single-use plastics, he said.
McCarley is also working to connect with small businesses for partnerships so they can work to have the tourists who come to the retreat center then visit other local businesses.
Serving as a community liaison of sorts for McCarley is a welcome change from his usual tech jobs.
Though he grew up in Illinois, McCarley said his mother has passed through the area a bunch, which typically included a stop at a natural spring along state Route 55. He said his mother always said she was going to move to the area one day. They’ve now been in the area with their local business, New Star Market, for about 15 years.
Recently, McCarley said he decided to pursue his passion of working outdoors while connecting with nature and people.
He said Wellmore Partners and the Simply Shenandoah project were a perfect fit.
“I’ve worked in a fast-paced city, but what I love about Shenandoah County is that you come out here and it’s slow-paced. I love that I know my neighbors, that I can go out and not worry about traffic,” McCarley said. “What a great opportunity (the retreat is) for a small community that knows each other and supports each other. We’re looking forward to being connected with the small businesses and local farmers, and we want to show off the beauty of Shenandoah County.”
McCarley said he hopes that others will share the same passion for “making the world a better place.”
In addition to working with local farmers, artisans and businesses, the resort is expected to hire at least 250 people when it opens around 2024.
Contact McCarley at gregm@wellmorepartners.com or 540-409-7060 if you’re interested in partnering with Simply Shenandoah.
Visit thenatureretreat.com for more information.
