WINCHESTER — A 63-unit affordable senior housing complex slated to be built behind St. Paul’s on-the-Hill Episcopal Church in Frederick County has received a $1.6 million Affordable and Special Needs Housing loan, Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week.
Senseny Place was among 14 projects across Virginia to receive a loan through a competitive process. More than $10.3 million in loans were granted. The funding comes from the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the federal National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund (VHTF).
Alexandria-based Wesley Housing Development Corporation is eyeing a fall construction start date for Senseny Place. The four-story, L-shaped complex is to be built on the church’s 5-acre property at 1527 Senseny Road. Senseny Place was originally supposed to have 70 apartments, but plans have been scaled back to 43 one-bedroom apartments and 20 two-bedroom apartments, according to Rose Estrada, a development coordinator for Wesley Housing.
At least one member of the household must be age 62 or older. Last year, the plan was for the maximum income for residents to be 60% of the area’s median income. But Estrada said on Monday that the complex also will have a few units where the maximum income can be up to 80% of the median income.
Senseny Place will cost an estimated $16 million to build.
“We have secured everything but $1 million,” Estrada said in an email. “We are awaiting the results of the Federal Home Loan Bank application for $500,000, to be announced in July 2020. We also applied for $300,000 in HOME funds from the Northern Shenandoah Regional Commission. They believe they will conclude their process in August 2020.”
Last July, the project’s developers said they hoped to start construction in the summer of 2020, contingent upon funding.
November is now the target date to break ground, Estrada said, “provided that we have received funding of the remaining sources of funding that we have applied for.”
Construction is projected to last 12 months. Richmond-based Winks Snowa is the architect, while Greenway Engineering in Winchester is the civil engineer.
“We are still busy designing,” Estrada said. “We are still busy getting site plan approval. So while we are waiting for these financing applications to be reviewed, approved and awarded, we are actively working on design and construction issues.”
In September 2018, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors gave approval for the project to move forward when it voted 5-2 to amend the county’s comprehensive plan and change the land-use designation for the church property from Institutional to Urban Center, which increases the number of units that can be built per acre from 10 to 14.
In perfect Frederick County planning, no proffers were made to Frederick County Fire and Rescue for this project which will certainly draw more rescue calls for an already overburdened Fire & Rescue department. In Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company's current first due area, they currently have 2 assisted living facilities, one walk-in medical facility and several communities that serve the senior community. Call volumes vary, but these facilities combined account for roughly 2 calls per day. This new facility will only add to the call volume and this facility will contribute nothing towards the extra response calls that Frederick County Fire & Rescue will receive due to this rezoning and new facility. But remember when Frederick County would not approve a rezoning in the Middle Road area that would have provided affordable housing that was not age restricted. Just remember this at budget time, when funds for the Fire & Rescue department is to remain steady.
