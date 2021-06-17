WINCHESTER — The city’s Planning Commission is still working to finalize regulations governing short-term rentals, but members have already shown a willingness to bend the rules before they’ve even been created.
That happened Tuesday afternoon after property owner Stephen Von Fange said a proposed city mandate that would cap the number of days per year that he can offer a ground-floor, one-bedroom apartment at 501 N. Cameron St. as a short-term rental is too restrictive.
“I would prefer to have the number taken out,” Von Fange told the commission, referring to a stipulation of the conditional-use permit (CUP) he has applied for that would limit him to renting the apartment just 104 days per year.
In recent months, the Planning Commission has reviewed several CUP applications from Winchester property owners hoping to rent rooms, apartments or houses for up to 30 days at a time to tourists and business travelers. These short-term rentals are most often advertised online using services such as Airbnb and VRBO.
A concern mentioned by commissioners during previous discussions was that short-term rentals could become de facto motels, operating up to 365 days per year in residential neighborhoods not intended for businesses. About three months ago, Winchester Zoning Administrator Frank Hopkins suggested limiting the number of days per year that a short-term rental can be utilized to 104, which equates to the number of Saturdays and Sundays in a typical calendar year.
While there was no scientific basis behind Hopkins’ 104-day suggestion, the number stuck and the restriction has since been attached to other CUP requests for short-term rentals.
On Tuesday, commissioners noted that Von Fange’s property at 501 N. Cameron St. has something many other short-term rentals don’t have: Off-street parking. They also agreed the size of the one-bedroom apartment is so small it is unlikely anyone would want to make it his or her permanent residence.
Von Fange said his permanent residence is the apartment above the proposed short-term rental, so he would almost always be available for his tenants. He also maintains a second residence in Maryland, so when he is not in Winchester, his brother, Jesse Von Fange, would be on standby to provide assistance to travelers who rent the ground-floor apartment.
The Von Fange brothers also own and operate Pizzoco Pizza Parlor at 501 N. Loudoun St., about two blocks from the North Cameron Street apartment building.
Commissioners commended Stephen Von Fange for the work he did to convert 501 N. Cameron St. into a two-unit apartment building. Prior to the renovations, the property was a commercial structure that housed businesses as varied as an automotive garage, a gasoline station and a small-appliance repair shop.
“There’s a lot of goodness in this,” Planning Commission Chairman Mark Loring said about the renovations and Von Fange’s CUP application.
Given the unique circumstances regarding the layout and location of Von Fange’s property, Loring said it seemed unfair to limit the ground-floor apartment’s use to just 104 days per year. As for whether increasing the unit’s number of rental days would set a precedent for future CUP applications, he said, “I don’t feel as bound by precedent as I probably did when I was younger.”
After doing some quick math, Commissioner Brandon Pifer suggested raising the cap on Von Fange’s proposed short-term rental to 241 days a year, which is two-thirds of a 365-day calendar year.
The commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of Von Fange’s CUP application with the 241-day restriction. Commissioner David Ray, who advocated for removing the cap entirely, voted against the measure, which now goes to City Council for a final decision.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, David Ray and Brandon Pifer. Commissioner Paul Richardson was absent.
