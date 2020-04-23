WINCHESTER — After meeting with neighbors to address their concerns, the developer of Meadow Branch Apartments is eager to move forward with Phase II of the complex’s construction.
“I think it’s going to be a super development for Winchester,” city Planning Commission Vice Chairman John Tagnesi said on Tuesday.
Phase II would be built on a vacant 7.5-acre parcel of land at 540 Meadow Branch Ave. that borders the southern edge of the development’s recently completed first phase.
Phase I of Meadow Branch Apartments, which was built starting in 2017, includes 144 apartments and 26 town houses on 10.6 acres of land behind Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Phase II is budgeted at $20.3 million and is proposed to include a total of 135 luxury apartments, with 47 being in a pair of three-story buildings and the remaining 88 being in two four-story structures.
Additionally, Phase II would include a small park and spa for dogs that would be open to all residents of Meadow Branch Apartments. Phase II tenants would also have access to the complex’s clubhouse and swimming pool that were built during Phase I.
According to a fiscal impact analysis prepared on behalf of property owner R.W. Moffett LLC, which is managed by Valley Proteins President J.J. Smith of Winchester, the 135 new apartments in Phase II would require infrastructure and emergency support services valued at $320,980 per year. That expense would be offset by generating an estimated $327,560 in annual taxes, giving the city of Winchester a yearly surplus of $6,580.
Proposed monthly rents for the Phase II apartments are similar to those being charged for Phase I — $1,280 to $1,335 for one-bedroom units, $1,515 to $1,665 for two bedrooms, and $1,710 to $1,840 for three bedrooms.
A handful of homeowners in the 800 block of Buckner Drive, directly behind the site designated for Phase II, raised concerns about the development. In an April 16 letter to Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans, residents Evada Teets, Lee Boppe, Bill McMullan and Ronnie Ward objected to a trash compactor being placed within 100 feet of their homes, the construction of a proposed 11-car garage and a maintenance and storage building that could block their scenic views, and the removal of trees from the property.
Denise LaCour of Denico Development in Charlottesville told the Planning Commission on Tuesday that she met with the homeowners and agreed to implement some design changes.
“We’re trying to be good neighbors,” she said.
LaCour agreed to remove the trash compactor and replace it with a pair of dumpsters that would be located farther away from the nearby homes, alter the garage’s design and reduce its size to accommodate just eight cars, eliminate the maintenance and storage building, and add landscaping to create a buffer between the single-family homes and the apartment complex.
The landscaping was LaCour’s compromise to the neighbors’ request that a 15-foot berm be installed between their houses and Phase II of the complex. It also will help to offset the necessary removal of some trees on the property.
“I know people don’t want buildings in their backyard, particularly tall buildings, but I think they’ve done a great job working with the neighbors,” Planning Commission member Brandon Pifer said.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said Phase II of Meadow Branch Apartments has come along at a good time.
“This will create a lot of necessary jobs and economic growth to help the city get back on its feet again [after the COVID-19 pandemic ends],” Youmans said.
The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend approval of Phase II. The matter now goes before City Council, which will make a final determination on the project’s future.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield, Brandon Pifer, David Ray and Paul Richardson.
(1) comment
I think the property owner should consider donating some land or money to the city for the building of a new fire station.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.