WINCHESTER — As the city's population continues to grow, it's easy to forget that Winchester is, at heart, still a small town.
Evidence of that can be found at Rouss City Hall, where both City Council and the Planning Commission have had recent discussions regarding Winchester's stance on the raising of chickens.
Two weeks ago, a young city resident named Isabella Stocco told council that everyone in Winchester should have the opportunity to raise chickens in order to learn more about the farm animals that give us fresh eggs and are the star attraction in every bowl of chicken noodle soup.
While it's already legal to own a chicken within city limits, you have to have at least 2 acres of property to do so, and such large residential parcels are hard to find in Winchester.
“Other cities in Virginia currently allow chickens," Isabella told City Council members. "I would love to see Winchester join the list.”
Council voted 5-4 to explore the possibility of expanding chicken ownership. The first step in that process is drafting an ordinance amendment that deletes the 2-acre requirement and spells out all the necessary rules and regulations for wannabe farmers.
The first draft of a proposed ordinance amendment was shared on Tuesday with the Winchester Planning Commission. According to the document, anyone who owns a single-family home in the city could potentially keep chickens in the backyard, assuming they have enough outdoor space to build a pen that is at least 25 feet away from all residential dwellings, 10 feet away from all property lines and 20 feet from any streams.
Pens would be allowed in all residential zoning districts with the exceptions of Central Business (B-1) and Residential Business (RB-1).
Owners could have up to six hens — no roosters allowed — assuming they construct pens large enough to give each bird at least 4 square feet of space. The animals would not be allowed to roam freely through the yard, the proposed amendment states, and their enclosures "must be cleaned on a regular basis so as to prevent offensive odors."
Perhaps the biggest caveat in the proposed amendment is that no chickens in Winchester could be harvested for meat or religious purposes.
"If you have chickens and you can't slaughter them for eating purposes, why have chickens?" Commissioner John Tagnesi asked.
"For the eggs," replied City Manager Dan Hoffman. "Two chickens can produce a significant amount of eggs."
Chicken owners would be allowed to keep the eggs for personal use, but would not be allowed to sell them.
"It can be done," Hopkins told the Planning Commission about the possibility of amending Winchester's rules regarding chicken ownership. "Whether you want to do it is the conversation I think you really want to have."
According to the proposed amendment, aspiring chicken owners would have to first obtain permission from the Winchester Zoning Department. Permit applications would cost $25 each.
It would then be incumbent on owners to always keep their chickens confined to their enclosures.
"If they're roaming free, they're dead pretty quick," Hoffman said, explaining that chickens are a tasty treat for dogs, foxes and coyotes. "But I think any concerns about free-range, feral chickens taking over the city aren't big concerns."
The Planning Commission is expected to vote on the proposed ordinance amendment at its business meeting on Oct. 20.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Lacey Burnett, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
(2) comments
Chickens will draw in everything from rats to coyotes. People will be calling the city police about their chickens getting killed by predators and eggs stolen by raccoons. Please dont get me started about chicken thieves and religious purposes.
No. Farm animals belong on farms. Period. End of story.
