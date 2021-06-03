WINCHESTER — For nearly 40 years, Ramona Heyman has lived in a large house on a 2.2-acre parcel at 2625 Daniel Terrace in Winchester. Also on her isolated, heavily wooded property is a small, one-bedroom carriage house that she has been advertising online as a short-term rental to supplement her retirement income.
After learning she needs a business license and a conditional-use permit (CUP) to run a short-term rental in her neighborhood, Heyman filed paperwork in April in an attempt to bring her business into compliance with City Code.
However, Heyman lives in a neighborhood with Low-Density Residential (LR) zoning, and the Winchester Planning Department is adamant about keeping short-term rentals out of that district unless the owner of the rental is willing to live in the dwelling that he or she wants to offer to leisure and business travelers. Since Heyman lives in the property's main house, she is technically not a resident of the cottage located just a few steps from her front door.
Winchester Zoning Administrator Frank Hopkins told the city Planning Commission on Tuesday that he is recommending denial of Heyman's short-term rental application to be consistent with local zoning regulations.
Heyman previously offered her carriage house as a standard, long-term rental unit. Hopkins said she can continue to do that if she wishes, but a short-term rental is not conducive to the guiding principles of the city's LR district.
According to City Code, the LR district "is intended as a single-family residential area with low population density. The regulations for this district are designed to stabilize and protect the essential characteristics of the district, to promote and encourage a suitable environment for family life where there are children."
That means Heyman can rent her cottage to someone who wants to make it his or her primary residence, but not to someone who only wants to stay there for 30 days or less.
Planning Commission member John Tagnesi said Winchester needs to stick to its guns regarding the limitations it has placed on short-term rentals in the LR district.
"If we say you can't do it in LR, we should stick with that," Tagnesi said during the commission's work session.
"Every request is going to be different in some fashion," Chairman Mark Loring replied, adding that since Heyman would live on the same property as her short-term rental, he personally considers her carriage house to be owner-occupied and therefore eligible for the issuance of a CUP.
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing and vote on Heyman's CUP application at its business meeting on June 15. Its recommendation will then be forwarded to City Council for a final decision on June 22.
Short-term rentals in the LR district became a subject of contention last month when Norval S. Peabody IV asked to operate one in his eight-bedroom home at 303 Fairmont Ave. Since the house is in the LR district, City Code states Peabody would have to stay in the dwelling when guests are in attendance. However, Peabody has said he wants to rent out his home during periods when he is traveling with his family, so City Council's Planning and Economic Development Committee has recommended denial of his application. The full council is expected to vote on the measure at its meeting this Tuesday.
Attending Tuesday afternoon's Winchester Planning Commission work session, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson and David Ray. Commissioner Brandon Pifer was absent.
