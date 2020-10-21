WINCHESTER — The city’s Planning Commission wants to know more about a proposed housing complex near Winchester Medical Center before deciding if the development site should be rezoned.
At Tuesday afternoon’s commission meeting — the panel’s first face-to-face gathering since February, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced all meetings to be held virtually — numerous concerns were raised by citizens and commission members about the potential traffic impacts and amount of green space associated with the residential subdivision being considered at the site of the former Frederick County Middle School at 441 Linden Drive.
“I just think we’re not quite there yet,” Linden Drive resident John Stacy said during Tuesday’s public hearing on the rezoning request.
The housing project is being pitched by Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago, the same firm that is converting the former Winchester Memorial Hospital at 333 W. Cork St. into a senior-living center. HDP is proposing a $62 million project comprised of 160 townhouse and duplex units for individuals and families, and 160 age-restricted apartments for active adults. A total of 587 people could eventually reside at the site.
Access to the three-story, age-restricted apartment buildings would come from a driveway that links to a new traffic circle proposed for Linden Drive, and from a gated access road that would link to Campus Boulevard and its interchange with Va. 37 near the Winchester Medical Center campus at 1840 Amherst St. The two- and four-story general-use town homes would be accessed from a separate entrance on Linden Drive, and the two-story duplexes would have individual driveways that connect directly to the residential street.
Due to the size and scope of the development proposed for the 22.7-acre site, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said HDP would have to include a large recreational area for use by residents and the community. HDP agreed to do that by cutting a proposed clubhouse from its designs and adding that square footage to a public park at a corner of the subdivision.
That may not be enough to meet the city’s minimum requirement for green space in a residential complex. Youmans said HDP has not yet calculated how much open area will accompany the town homes and apartments, which is something the company plans to do before its rezoning request is forwarded to City Council.
“It’s nice to see the park has been added,” Linden Drive resident Tyson Hoffman told the commission, but he is worried that the increased traffic generated by subdivision residents could present a safety hazard to his young son.
A traffic impact analysis commissioned by HDP projects the subdivision’s residents will create a total of 1,787 vehicle trips per day, compared to 1,459 per day when the property operated as a public school. Youmans said those trips will be spread out over the course of a day, rather than crunched into the mornings and afternoons when school students arrive and depart.
The subdivision’s 160 town homes are expected to eventually house up to 52 school-age children, according to a fiscal-impact analysis prepared by Camoin 310 of New York. It would cost the city an estimated $383,651 per year to educate those children in Winchester Public Schools, plus an additional $509,890 per year to provide annual infrastructure and emergency services to the entire development.
Those expenses could be offset by tax revenues collected from the development’s residents. According to Camoin 310, it will cost Winchester approximately $893,541 per year to provide educational and infrastructure services to the community, but the development’s residents are expected to contribute $1,402,325 in annual taxes to the city’s coffers. That would generate a fiscal benefit of $508,784 per year for Winchester.
Monthly rental rates have not been disclosed, but HDP representative Andy Palec said on Tuesday his company’s goal is to keep the town homes affordable for working-class individuals and families.
“We’re creating different housing options that, to a large extent, don’t exist here,” Palec told the commission. “We are really excited to be offering this to the community.”
In order to have enough zoning density to build a total of 320 dwelling units on the 22.7-acre parcel, HDP is asking Winchester to add a planned-unit development (PUD) designation to the Low-Density Residential (LR) property. With the PUD, Youmans said HDP would have more than twice the density it needs for the proposed development.
The Planning Commission was reluctant to recommend approval of the PUD without more specific data on the development’s traffic impacts and green space. A motion to endorse the application was rejected in a 3-4 vote, with commissioners Brandon Pifer, Lacey Burnett, David Ray and Mark Loring opposing the request.
A subsequent motion to table the measure for 30 days was approved in a 6-1 vote. Commissioner John Tagnesi opposed the delay after saying HDP would be able to gather the additional information on traffic and green space before City Council holds its own public hearing on the PUD request.
HDP entered into a contract with Frederick County last October to buy the former Frederick County Middle School site for $3.9 million. The company has the right to back out of the deal if its rezoning request and site plan are not approved by the city.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Lacey Burnett, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.