Two conditional-use permits (CUP) have been recommended for approval by the Frederick County Planning Commission.
One of the conditional-use permits pertains to the construction of a tractor truck/trailer parking facility. The other is for a humanitarian aid office.
CClan LLC submitted the CUP request to construct the parking facility. It would be built in the Stonewall Magisterial District, north of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and Milton Ray Drive and immediately south of Interstate 81.
The site plan will need to be in compliance with Frederick County’s zoning ordinance for tractor truck/trailer parking.
An estimated 40 to 50 trucks would come and go during peak season, according to the applicant. But during the summer months, there would be much less movement.
All Planning Commission members except for Charles Triplett (Gainesboro District) voted to recommend approval of the CUP to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. The matter will go before the board on Jan. 11.
On Cedar Creek Grade, the property owner wants to use a barn (formerly a farmer’s market) to help humanitarian aid organizations by allowing them to store goods — namely furniture — that will be distributed to those in need. No commercial transactions would occur on the property, which is in the Back Creek Magisterial District.
The Planning Commission unanimously recommended the Board of Supervisors approve the CUP application. The matter will go before the board on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.