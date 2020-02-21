WINCHESTER — A development project that began in 1991 may finally be wrapping up.
Property owner Bassers Building LLC is seeking a conditional-use permit (CUP) to finish a three-phase development that started with construction of an office complex at 629 Cedar Creek Grade, and continued with the addition of apartments behind a long-vacant parcel at 633 Cedar Creek Grade.
Engineering firm Painter-Lewis PLC of Winchester submitted designs to the city’s Planning Commission that shows the empty lot being filled with one single-story building for medical and dental offices, plus a second building with additional offices and, possibly, eight residential apartments or condominiums.
Tim Painter of Painter-Lewis said the property owner is seeking flexibility in the requested CUP so the second building can be used solely for commercial purposes if the housing market doesn’t support the addition of apartments.
If the apartments or condominiums are built, Bassers Building has agreed to pay the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department $370 for each residential unit. This payment would be in addition to the recreational amenities — basketball and volleyball courts, picnics tables and grills — already proposed for inclusion in the development.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to forward a recommendation of approval to City Council, which will begin consideration of the CUP request at its meeting next week.
In other business, the commission:
Voted 4-0 to recommend that City Council approve a proposal to make all of Winchester an Urban Development Area, which would make it easier for the city to qualify for state grants and incentives for road improvements, sidewalk construction and other infrastructure upgrades. Commission Vice Chairman John Tagnesi was out of the room at the time of the vote, and Commissioner Brandon Pifer was absent.
Voted unanimously to initiate an ordinance amendment that would adjust density bonuses for qualified residential developments. A public hearing on the proposal will be held at the commission’s meeting on March 17.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield and David Ray. Commissioner Brandon Pifer was absent.
