WINCHESTER — The city’s Planning Commission needs more information before it can issue a recommendation on a proposed apartment complex that could house more than 400 Shenandoah University students and young professionals.
“There are an awful lot of uncertainties that need to be addressed before we can proceed,” Commissioner David Ray said.
For 20 years, the proposed location for the apartments — a 6.23-acre parcel of vacant land behind the Roy Rogers fast-food restaurant at 1551 S. Pleasant Valley Road and adjacent to the former Fresh Market grocery store at 1671 S. Pleasant Valley Road — has been singled out by Winchester officials as a prime site for commercial or retail development.
Over the past two decades, there have been numerous attempts to develop the property, none of which panned out. One of those plans, first introduced in 2015, suggested the land’s close proximity to Shenandoah University would make it ideal for student housing.
Earlier this month, the 2015 proposal was resurrected and updated. Property owner Jay Donegan of Reston is working with Pinnacle Construction and Development Corp. of Charlottesville to build a 258,000-square-foot complex called The Local that would be specifically designed for college students and young professionals. Although Shenandoah University students would be targeted as tenants, the private development would not be affiliated with the Winchester-based school.
As proposed, The Local would include a total of 198 two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments within a single four-story building. It is anticipated that up to four roommates would share each apartment, and each bedroom would have its own designated bathroom.
The Local is the first project attempting to take advantage of a series of property density bonuses approved in May by City Council. By right, Donegan could build about 100 apartments on his land, but he hopes to expand that number to 192 by applying bonuses for environmental building certifications, constructing a parking deck, adding elevators to the structure, making at least 5% of the apartments affordable for working-class individuals and being in close proximity to both Shenandoah University and a Winchester Transit bus stop.
At Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting, members said the proposal is missing key information such as how the apartments would impact traffic along the heavily traveled South Pleasant Valley Road corridor, assurances that the apartments would not be marketed to families with children who need to enroll in Winchester Public Schools, and details about how residents on nearby Spring Street would be shielded from the lights and noise generated by the complex and its tenants.
Developers have submitted a financial impact statement to the Planning Department, but Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said he needs more time to review the document. According to the statement, the taxes generated by The Local and its residents could offset the city’s infrastructure and emergency service expenses by $203,273 per year.
Additionally, Youmans said he questions if The Local’s 306 proposed parking spaces would be enough to serve more than 400 potential residents, the majority of whom would be old enough to drive. Although many students would likely use a university-provided shuttle or walk the five minutes to Shenandoah University’s main campus, that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t want their own vehicles to drive to other locations, including university classrooms on the Valley Health campus off of Amherst Street.
“Our recommendation from staff is to table this until the September 15th meeting to allow adequate time to look at the materials such as the recently submitted fiscal-impact analysis and a traffic-impact analysis that we have not yet received,” Youmans said.
The commission voted 6-0-1 to follow Youmans’ recommendation. Commissioner Leesa Mayfield abstained due to a potential conflict of interest.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Lacey Burnett, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
