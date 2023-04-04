WINCHESTER — Rouss City Hall's attempt to update a zoning ordinance inadvertently sparked a firestorm heading into Tuesday's meeting of the city's Planning Commission.
"I love this town," Winchester resident Greg Culler told the commission. "Please don't change it like this."
The trouble began in February when Winchester Deputy Director of Community Development Nasser Rahimzadeh told the Planning Commission that the city’s existing ordinance pertaining to accessory dwelling units (ADUs) needed to be updated to reflect 21st-century practices and standards. For example, the current definition of an ADU states it is an added house or apartment suitable for "a person hired by a household to perform general household services ... commonly associated with the meaning of domestic servant."
Rahimzadeh said he also wanted to streamline the ordinance's lengthy text and make it easier for Winchester homeowners to create ADUs in their basements, attics or garages. This could generate monthly income for the property owners and also increase the number of dwellings in the city offered at rents low enough to be considered affordable by working-class individuals and families.
Within a few weeks, though, many Winchester homeowners expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed ordinance amendments, saying the changes could lead to a multitude of apartment rentals in residential neighborhoods that are currently populated by owner-occupied, single-family homes. On-street parking in those neighborhoods could become hard to find, opponents said, and higher residential densities could reduce existing residents' quality of life.
Former Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Burdick was among the opponents who came out to protest the proposed ordinance amendments at the Planning Commission's business meeting on March 21. However, that meeting ended up getting postponed for two weeks because the six-member commission did not have enough members in attendance to constitute a quorum, meaning it could not cast any votes.
When the rescheduled meeting was held Tuesday, Burdick was the first person to stand at the podium during a public hearing on the proposed ADU updates. He said city officials have had "almost no discussion" about how rental units in owner-occupied residential neighborhoods would impact quality of life, and that homeowners should have been involved in the process of drafting the proposed ordinance amendments.
Mark Schloemer, president of the Winchester firm Coventry Group Community Management Inc., agreed: "Quality of life will almost certainly be negatively impacted by these proposals."
Burdick also said the ADUs would do nothing to create affordable housing, a point echoed by other speakers including Winchester resident Marilyn Heath.
"City officials are eager to increase affordable housing at the cost of its citizens," Heath said, noting that ADUs could add to the number of people living in residential neighborhoods and, in turn, decrease property values and limit on-street parking. She also said crime could increase as neighborhood populations grow and that taxpayers would have to foot the bill for providing emergency services to the ADUs because renters don't pay real estate taxes.
Bill Bayliss, a former member of the Planning Commission, said the ADU ordinance amendments, as written, would "lower our quality of life in our beloved city."
During the course of Tuesday's 90-minute public hearing and Planning Commission discussion, it became apparent the biggest points of contention were that the proposed amendments did not:
- Include a requirement that people who create ADUs in their homes must live on the property.
- Specify that residential lots have to be of a minimum size in order to offer an ADU.
- Address parking concerns.
- Provide detail about how ordinance violations would be enforced.
City Manager Dan Hoffman told the commission that changes could be made to the ordinance, but he questioned if it would be worth the effort.
"This will not generate affordable housing," Hoffman said, citing his past experiences in other localities where he has worked. "It generates a lot of concern and no units. ... We are bringing it forward [at City Council's request to address Winchester's housing shortage] because it's part of our jobs."
Rather than tabling the ordinance amendments to give staff time to address citizens' concerns, Hoffman suggested commission Chairwoman Lacey Burnett "check the pulse [of the panel] first and see if there's an appetite for moving forward."
There wasn't.
Commissioner Brandon Pifer made a motion recommending City Council's denial of the proposed ordinance changes, which the panel agreed to unanimously.
This doesn't mean the ADU proposal is dead in the water. Hoffman said it will still go to City Council for a first reading sometime next month. If council fails to forward the item for a public hearing and final vote, he said, "That's when it can die completely."
Attending Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Lacey Burnett, Vice Chairman Paul Richardson and members Brandon Pifer, John Fox and Mady Rodriguez. Leesa Mayfield was absent.
