WINCHESTER — Is Winchester going to the birds? The city's Planning Commission is expected to answer that question later this month.
At its work session on Tuesday, the commission revisited a proposal from earlier this autumn that would allow chickens to be raised in most residential areas of the city.
The issue was first discussed in October and appeared to be on track for a final vote from City Council, but then disappeared from meeting agendas. City Manager Dan Hoffman said that's because more pressing matters needed to be addressed before officials could proceed with the chicken-owning proposal.
As presented to the Planning Commission, up to six hens — no roosters allowed — could be raised by Winchester property owners in every residential zoning district except for Central Business (B-1) and Residential Business (RB-1). Pens or enclosures for the chickens would have to be kept clean to prevent odors and rodent infestations, and would have to be located at least 25 feet from any property line.
Prospective farmers would need to provide a drawing of any proposed chicken coops and where they would be located on a property when applying for a $25 permit from the city. Permits would only be issued to people who have filed a Virginia Livestock Premises Registration form with the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
"It makes sense for Winchester to have this option like other localities," Commissioner Paul Richardson said.
Meanwhile, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors is also talking about chickens in residential areas. The board voted 5-2 last month to set a public hearing on whether residents of Residential Performance (RP) zoning districts should be given permission to raise up to six chickens in their backyards. No date for the hearing has been announced.
Frederick County's proposal is very similar to Winchester's. Chickens in both localities could only be raised to harvest their eggs, and could not legally be sold or butchered for their meat. As a result, backyard chickens would be the envy of their rural neighbors because they would have a much better chance at a long, carefree life.
In Winchester, chickens who pass away due to age, disease or predatory attack would have to be buried, composted or taken to a landfill, the city's proposed ordinance amendment states. If a chicken dies for undetermined reasons, the owner would be responsible for reporting the death to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Human Services.
Commissioner John Tagnesi asked what would happen if a chicken owner decides to get out of the poultry business. Specifically, he wanted to know if the SPCA or another animal-welfare organization would accept the birds at an adoption center.
"That's not a question I have asked, but I will look into it before the next meeting," Winchester Zoning Administrator Frank Hopkins said.
That meeting will be on Dec. 15 in Rouss City Hall, when the commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed chicken ordinance before issuing its recommendation to City Council.
Even if the amendment passes, it's not likely that Winchester would see a massive influx of chickens. Other localities that allow poultry in residential areas tend to see "a bit of a gold rush from people who want to get them, then a trickling off of people who don't want to keep them," Hopkins said.
Some people, including Commissioner David Ray, have already decided they won't be standing in line to buy a chicken permit should one become available.
"I'm not interested in having chickens," Ray said. "I'm not interested in my neighbors having chickens."
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Lacey Burnett, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
(5) comments
I think they should address it and David Ray probably doesn’t belong on any public board if he’s not open to hearing any suggestions
Absolutely right.
Maximum of 6 hens, no roosters, no enclosures within 25 feet of a property line. With those kind of restrictions, any concerns about health and safety are pure hype. Move forward - let the few people that want them have their chickens!
My comments was directed towards either BOS both city and county.
I thought common sense would prevail but obviously I was wrong if this foolish idea is still on the table. Who is going to be the "chicken police" to ensure folks abide by the rules given their are potential health issues? How do they think anyone will stop rodents and predator's from trying to get to the food or fresh meat? If you put chicken feed out in a backyard I guarantee the rats will get to it! If our BOS has nothing better to do than we need a new BOS. If they were to actually ask Frederick County residents what their concerns are I don't believe that chickens would be even in the top 100. The BOS needs to focus their attention on issues that the majority of citizens are concerned and I would bet that would be COVID, all taxes, water and sewer, county infrastructure, schools, health care and substance abuse just to name a few but not chickens! There was a study done in 2016 by the National Association of Counties and they lay out the top concerns of over 3000 American counties citizens. Their URL: https://www.naco.org/resources/priorities-americas-counties-2016-survey-county-officials so it will be easy for them to find. Hopefully the BOS will go to the site and get their priorities straight.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.