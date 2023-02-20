A rezoning application that would allow an automotive dealership to expand was unanimously recommended for approval by the Frederick County Planning Commission last week.
Car Credit Nation, located at 1467 Front Royal Pike, wants to rezone 1.345 acres from Rural Areas (RA) to B2 (General Business) on property that spans about 4 acres in an effort to expand the dealership. Proffers include the restriction of uses to "automotive dealer" and "general business office" consistent with existing use/business on the property, a contribution to the county's fire and rescue services, and a full-screen buffer.
The county's Board of Supervisors are expected to consider the matter on March 8.
In other business, the Planning Commission also unanimously recommended for approval amendments to the county's Office Manufacturing (OM) Park District.
The amendments would make the district more favorable for development, specifically those targeted by the Frederick County Economic Development Authority, including bioscience, information technology and advance manufacturing, according to county officials.
"The proposed revisions to the OM zoning district will significantly enhance Frederick County's competitiveness. In addition, the revised ordinance reduces design standards and a master development plan requirement, which equates to reducing development costs and accelerating the time for target industry to become operational," EDA Vice Chair Stan Crockett said at Wednesday's meeting.
The OM district needs revamping because it has historically been underutilized, according to county officials.
The matter will go before supervisors March 8.
Also, the commissioners unanimously backed changes to the county's fee schedule. These include increasing the postponement fee from $500 to $750 for applicants, decreasing the bond replacement fee from $500 to $300, and implementation of fees for Short Term Lodging (STL) permitting.
Fees for STLs, such as Airbnb, would be $200 for a permit and $100 for a permit renewal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.