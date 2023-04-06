The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night unanimously supported a request from a family to remove 100 acres from the Double Church Agriculture and Forestal District following a public hearing where neighbors expressed concerns about the withdrawal.
The Stelzl family, which owns the property off Grim Road near Stephens City, is seeking to remove the 100-acre parcel to subdivide the land.
According to a letter from Thomas Stelzl to the county's zoning administrator, a subdivision would allow the family to continue to financially support an aging family member who needs medical care. A map submitted by Stelzl in the letter shows a preliminary plan for 11 lots.
Ag/forestal districts in the county are renewed every five years. In order to leave such a district before the expiration of a five-year term, property owners need to have reasonable cause to do so and gain approval from the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, per state code. The Stelzls could not subdivide the 100 acres for another two years, unless their request is approved by the supervisors next week.
Incorporated into county zoning in 1980, an ag/forestal district is a voluntary protective zone “reserved for the production of agricultural products, timber, and the maintenance of open space as an important economic or environmental resource,” according to the county website. The Stelzls hope to withdraw from the Double Church district, which totals 954.90 acres, as soon as possible, Stelzl wrote, to begin the process of subdividing.
But neighbors said Stelzl — owner of Fairview-Spring Hill Farms and Pig, LLC, a commercial pig operation — should honor the five-year commitment he made in September of 2020, the last renewal period for the district.
"I have it from neighbors that he went door-to-door and basically roped them into having it zoned agricultural and then proceeded to put in a commercial pig farm which nobody could do a thing about," a neighbor told supervisors. "Aside from anything else, there's a strong sense of, 'He just wants to do whatever he wants to do it,' and we just don't like it."
She continued: "One of the reasons I chose to purchase my old farm is that it was in a protected agricultural district. I felt safe to pursue my own future there. I would sincerely request that it remains in the ag district until the term is up."
Stelzl did not speak at Wednesday's meeting.
Neighbors cited concerns about increased traffic on the "lane-and-a-half"-wide Grim Road.
"Y'all need to ride down Grim Road to appreciate what I'm saying...There's some very narrow, twisty turns and a one lane bridge," a man said. "I get run off that road most of the time because there's not enough room. They (the Stelzls) have a farm on Double Church Road." He suggested they subdivide that farm instead.
Several planners said they had mixed feelings about the matter, but admitted Stelzl would be able to withdraw from the district in two years anyway. They added that they were sympathetic to the neighbors' traffic concerns.
"Unfortunately, I've been here long enough that I can remember Mr. Stelzl coming into the planning commission and complaining about developments down there, and you could have used the verbiage from the first speaker about traffic, about the road problems, and if we could have recorded Mr. Stelzl 20 years ago, that's exactly what he would have said," said Planning Commission Vice Chair Roger Thomas (Opequon).
"But I'm also sympathetic to the family if they have to start paying exorbitant medical cost to take care of Mrs. Stelzl in her declining years. This (their land) is their 401K, this is their savings account," Thomas said. "And I know we have a lot of farmers in Frederick County who sold off five-acre lots to pay for when their kids went to college, and for other things."
In total, five residents in the Grim Road area spoke in opposition to Stelzl's request to withdraw from the district.
Planners unanimously recommended that the Board of Supervisors approve the matter. It will go before the supervisors on April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.