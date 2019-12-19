WINCHESTER — The city’s Planning Commission has pushed back against an apartment complex that placed a pair of trash bins next to a private home after being told not to do so.
According to information presented at Tuesday afternoon’s commission meeting, the management of Bellview Apartments at 1644-1660 S. Braddock St. was advised about a year ago by Winchester’s Planning and Zoning Department that it could not build a concrete pad for the trash containers next to the Bellview Avenue entrance to the housing complex. Not only was it beside a single-family home at 98 Bellview Ave., it was also on a portion of what is legally considered to be the apartment building’s front yard.
PRS Development Services LLC, which manages Bellview Apartments on behalf of owner Shorthorn LLC of Vienna, ignored the city and installed a concrete pad and two dumpsters at the site, removing two large, old-growth trees in the process.
City Planner Timothy Youmans said the trash containers were originally at the rear of the parking lot between two apartment buildings, but overhead utility lines made it difficult for trash trucks to lift and empty the dumpsters, and the trucks then had to back out onto Bellview Avenue.
After the bins were moved to the new concrete pad next to 98 Bellview Ave., PRS sought the city’s forgiveness by applying for a conditional-use permit (CUP) that would grant special permission for the containers to remain there.
The private home’s owner, Mohsen Sadeghzadeh, who offers the house as a rental property, told the commission Tuesday that no one wants to have a pair of trash bins 25 feet from their door.
“My tenant called me many, many times and wanted to sue me,” Sadeghzadeh said.
Bellview Apartments manager Patrick Sowers of PRS Development Services, who did not start his job until the trash bins had already been moved, said the containers are emptied six days a week to minimize messes and odors, but Mohsen’s daughter said it hasn’t helped.
“There are rats, cockroaches,” Peggah Wilson said. “It smells terrible and looks terrible.”
Sowers has proposed reducing the size of the concrete pad and surrounding the dumpsters with a tall fence and landscaping. However, that wasn’t enough to sway the Planning Commission.
“It’s just not a great location,” Commissioner Leesa Mayfield said.
Planners voted unanimously to recommend denial of the apartment complex’s CUP request, which now goes to City Council for a final decision.
If the CUP is denied, Youmans said PRS will have to find a more suitable location for the dumpsters on apartment property. If it is approved, Sowers said the new concrete pad and its associated screening would be installed in early spring.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield, David Ray and Brandan Pifer. Commissioner Katt Eaton arrived five minutes late.
