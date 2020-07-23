WINCHESTER — A proposal for a new apartment complex along Jubal Early Drive needs to be fleshed out before the Planning Commission issues a recommendation on whether the project should proceed.
Winchester developer Richard W. Pifer Sr. hopes to build 36 two-bedroom apartments at 1811 Roberts St., directly behind City National Bank at 1830 Valley Ave.
According to Pifer’s proposal, the complex would include three three-story buildings with 12 apartments each. The units would have a Roberts Street address, but access to the property would also be available from West Jubal Early Drive.
Monthly rents are currently set at $1,450, which is comparable with similar two-bedroom apartments throughout the city.
An impact statement prepared by S. Patz and Associates Inc. of Potomac Falls estimates the entire complex, due to the layout and number of bedrooms in each apartment, would most likely house just four school-age children. If that holds true, the complex and its tenants would generate an annual average of $244,940 in tax revenues for Winchester, which is $73,210 more than the city would spend each year on providing public services to the site.
However, the documents submitted by Pifer to the Planning Commission lacked some important details, such as the percentage of green space on the property and the locations of windows in some of the apartments.
“There’s just not enough info for my approval at this time,” Commissioner Leesa Mayfield said at the panel’s meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
“I think you need a discussion with Planning [Department] staff,” commission Chairman Mark Loring suggested to Pifer.
The commission voted unanimously, with one abstention, to table Pifer’s request for 30 days in order to give him more time to submit the required information. The commissioner who abstained from the vote was Brandon Pifer, who did not participate in the discussion because he is Richard Pifer’s son.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Brandon Pifer, Leesa Mayfield, David Ray and Paul Richardson. Commissioners Lacey Burnett and Paul Richardson were absent.
