WINCHESTER — The city’s Planning Commission is recommending approval of a 20-unit townhouse development on a 2-acre site at 375 W. Tevis St.
Developer John Willingham said the townhouses, proposed for a vacant parcel of land behind the Friendly Motor Co. used-car dealership at 2624 Valley Ave., would address “a severe lack of inventory right now for people who want to buy a home.”
At Tuesday’s commission meeting, members embraced the concept of building townhouses near a retail corridor and Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
“I delight in this being full of children who could perhaps even walk to school,” Commissioner Leesa Mayfield said.
As proposed, each townhouse would include two bedrooms. Developers have not yet submitted floor plans for the project, so it’s possible they could later request up to three bedrooms per unit. If that happens, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said it would add an estimated half-dozen students to Winchester Public Schools.
“It’s not an issue to add six students to the schools,” Youmans said, noting the system’s current enrollment is below projections.
Commission Chairman Mark Loring said the absence of floor plans put the commission in a position where it was being asked to send an incomplete proposal to City Council.
“It sounds like they haven’t made all the decisions they need to make before asking to send it forward,” Loring said.
“I respectfully disagree,” Willingham replied, noting that the size, scope and footprint of the townhouses will not change whether units have two or three bedrooms or if first-floor living spaces are reduced in order to accommodate a garage.
“I think I would be fine moving this forward,” Commissioner Paul Richardson said.
The commission voted unanimously to forward the proposal to City Council with a recommendation for approval. Before council receives the request, though, it is expected to be further vetted by the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee at its next meeting on March 25.
In other business at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, the Planning Commission:
Unanimously recommended approval of a conditional-use permit (CUP) that would allow Elizabeth Rutherford to convert the ground floor of a building at 19 N. Washington St., located in a Central Business (B-1) district with Historic Winchester (HW) overlay, from commercial to residential use.
Unanimously recommended approval of a CUP that would allow Foreman Builders Inc. to convert the ground floor of a building at 124 W. Boscawen St., located in a B-1 district with HW overlay, from commercial to residential use.
Voted 6-0-1 to recommend approval of the rezoning of a 4.6-acre parcel of land at 1802-1850 Roberts St. from Limited Industrial (M-1) to Commercial Industrial (CM-1). Commissioner Brandon Pifer abstained due to a potential conflict of industry.
Unanimously recommended approval of a zoning ordinance amendment that would allow veterinary hospitals to operate in Residential Office (RO-1) districts with the issuance of a CUP.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
