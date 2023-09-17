Consideration of Carmeuse Lime and Stone's rezoning application to build a new limestone quarry in northeastern Frederick County has been postponed for two weeks while the international mining company awaits a peer review to be completed on a recent groundwater study.
The application, which was slated to come before the Frederick County Planning Commission on Sept. 20, will now be heard Oct. 4. A public hearing on the matter also will be held at that time.
"The Applicant has recently completed and is awaiting peer review on a hydrogeologic study. Given the numerous groundwater concerns raised by local residents as part of the NELUP (Northeast Land Use Plan) public hearing process, the results of this study could be a meaningful point of consideration for the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors," county documents state in regard to the postponement.
The fate of the rezoning application ultimately rests with the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. The Planning Commission is tasked with recommending to the board whether the application should be approved or denied.
In order to open a new quarry, Carmeuse wants to rezone 391.87 acres from Rural Areas (RA) to Extractive Mining (EM) east of Interstate 81 in Clear Brook, north of Brucetown Road and Turkey Run and south of Woodbine Road.
The new quarry would replace the company's existing mining operation near Clearbrook Park, which is about 1.25 miles away, when it reaches the end of its lifespan in eight to 15 years.
Numerous residents have expressed opposition to more mining in the Clear Brook area as the county updates its NELUP. Some say they have cracks in their water wells as a result of quarry operations. Others have complained about the frequent blasting, bright lights at night, heavy truck traffic and a towering 150-foot-tall debris stockpile from the quarry visible from Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11). They also have expressed concerns that quarry operations are detrimental to the water table.
Logan Thomson, site operations manager for Carmeuse's Clear Brook location, confirmed that the company plans to present the results of the groundwater study to the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors during upcoming meetings.
"Rather than hear it from us, we have engaged a third-party expert. We anticipate a peer review by some specialists at Virginia Tech of that study," Thompson told the commissioners recently. "And we're going to ask that that be explained to you folks so that we can truly understand how our mining may or may not impact the groundwater table and where the cone of influence is of this quarry."
The Board of Supervisors was slated to adopt an updated version of the NELUP at its Sept. 13 meeting, but the meeting was canceled due to a lack of a quorum. The board will now consider the NELUP at its Sept. 27 meeting. A public hearing on the NELUP also will be held at that time. One version (Scenario B) adds 566 acres designated for extractive mining in the area where Carmeuse wants to open a new mine.
Both the Oct. 4 and Sept. 27 meetings begin at 7 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester.
