WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission unanimously voted Wednesday night to postpone voting on an application to rezone nearly 20 acres of land near Stephens City from the Rural Areas district to the Industrial Transition district.
The property is located on the western side of Valley Pike (U.S. 11), adjacent to Appleland Sports Center, which has an address of 4490 Valley Pike, Stephens City. Frederick County planning staff say the land is highly visible from U.S. 11 and Bartonsville, a rural area off Springdale Road with historical significance.
Property owner Ralph Gregory hopes to eventually relocate his business Gregory’s Inc. from its current location in Stephens City to the 19.885 acre property west of Valley Pike. Gregory’s Inc. is an exterior home improvement company offering shingle roofing, siding as well as replacement windows and doors.
The planned uses for the property are offices, warehouses for contractors and material storage. According to the proffer statement, the total vehicle trips per day would be limited to 646 (one-way). Gregory has also proffered to construct a two-lane rural collector road for the county as shown on the 2035 Comprehensive Plan. The road would be completed in phases and each phase must be completed to the proposed entrance of each building prior to the issuance of its occupancy permit.
However, the Planning Commission decided to delay voting on the matter after multiple adjacent property owners raised concerns about traffic and not wanting industrial or heavy commercial business possibly to disrupt rural land.
Commission member Roger Thomas described himself as a “staunch supporter of property rights” but said he had “a lot of concerns” about the proposed rezoning and felt the proposed land use was not “appropriate.” He said developments on the property would be visible from the Bartonsville area and believed that tractor-trailer traffic would be “intense.” He said the proffers to offset the impact of development would need to be more extensive.
“I’m not sure that area there should be a commercial area, or if it is a commercial area it should be a very light commercial area and not have the potential for [General Business] or [Industrial] in that area. You are surrounded on two sides by a historical area. The Bartonsville area there is a small area, but it’s a very historic, very pristine area. And I think this would have a significant impact.”
Christopher Mohn agreed with Thomas and said he felt the proposal didn’t comply with the county’s Comprehensive Plan. He said because it’s a rezoning, there is a chance to work with Gregory to make sure the development fits.
“That being said, there’s a lot more that could be done,” Mohn said.
Commission member Gary Oates recused himself from the discussion and the vote as he is the president of GreyWolfe Inc., which submitted the application to the Planning Commission on behalf of Gregory.
