WINCHESTER — A 6.18-acre parcel next to the FBI Central Records Complex under construction in Frederick County has unanimously been recommended for rezoning by the county's Planning Commission.
Perry Properties LLC wants to rezone the parcel, which is part of a 44.97-acre tract at 1945 Millwood Pike (U.S. 50), from Light Industrial to General Business. Perry Properties is a limited liability company for Perry Engineering.
The land is on the north side of Millwood Pike and the west side of Constitution Drive.
Perry Engineering President Michael Perry said after Wednesday night's Planning Commission meeting that there aren't any specific plans for the property, but the rezoning will prepare for future development. Some of the allowed uses in the General Business District include communication facilities, restaurants, retail stores, hotels and lodging, repair stores and automotive dealers and gas stations.
According to Frederick County tax maps, the 44.97 acres has an assessed value of $2,776,500.
The land is adjacent to the 59-acre FBI Central Records Complex being built at 200 Constitution Drive. The General Services Administration purchased the 59-acre site in June 2016 for $4.75 million from Leesburg-based Arcadia Land Inc. A $135 million contract to design and build the facility was awarded to Bethesda, Md.-based Clark Construction Group LLC. Site work started in September 2017. Once completed, the 256,000-square-foot facility will employ as many as 446 people.
As part proposed proffers for the rezoning, Perry Properties would:
- Provide a right-of-way to allow for a future project to widen Millwood Pike to six lanes along the frontage of the property.
- Construct a full access commercial entrance on Constitution Drive.
- Widen the Constitution Drive southbound travel lanes.
- Construct a right-in/right-out commercial entrance to the property on Millwood Pike.
- Construct a right turn lane along Millwood Pike between the Constitution Drive intersection and the right in/right-out commercial entrance on Millwood Pike.
- Construct a 10-foot wide asphalt hiker/biker trail along the southeastern boundary of the property and along the Millwood Pike right-of-way.
- Provide landscaping to include flowering plants and ornamental grasses planted in mulch beds along Millwood Pike.
- Contribute 10 cents per developed building square foot for county fire and rescue services.
No one spoke during a public hearing on the rezoning. The request will be considered by the Board of Supervisors at its Jan. 8 meeting.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Kevin Kenney and committee members Lawrence Ambrogi, Paige Manuel, William Cline, Gary Oates, Roger Thomas, Robert Molden, Alan Morrison, Charles Triplett and Kay Dawson. Greg Unger and Christopher Mohn were absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.