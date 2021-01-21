WINCHESTER — The city’s Planning Commission has selected its officers for 2021.
During the panel’s meeting on Tuesday afternoon — its first of the new year — Mark Loring was unanimously re-elected chairman of the seven-member commission. Loring was first elected chairman in January 2018, succeeding Steven Slaughter when Slaughter termed out following eight years of service.
“I want to express my thanks and gratitude to Mark Loring for the great leadership he provided us in 2020,” commission Vice Chairman John Tagnesi said on Tuesday before nominating Loring for a fourth one-year term as chairman.
2020 was particularly challenging for everyone involved with running Winchester’s government. The need for social distancing brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic forced city staff and board representatives to figure out how meetings and work sessions could continue to be conducted without the risk of exposing people to the coronavirus. The solution was virtual meetings held via online services such as Zoom and WebEx. Almost every Planning Commission meeting and work session held since March has been conducted virtually.
“Let me thank the members of the Planning Commission for their continued encouragement and support,” Loring said before joking, “I just sense that no one else really wants to do this.”
Following Loring’s re-election, the commission then picked a new vice chairman after Tagnesi, who had held the job for nearly two years, decided against seeking another one-year term. Tagnesi first became vice chair in March 2019.
“I would like to nominate Lacey Burnett to be vice chairman of the 2021 Planning Commission,” Tagnesi said.
There were no other nominations. Burnett, who was first appointed to a four-year term on the commission in April 2018, was elected unanimously to the officer’s position by her fellow panel members.
“Lacey, I congratulate you on your election as vice chair,” Loring said. “The citizens of Winchester will continue to be well served.”
Loring also thanked Tagnesi for serving as vice chairman for the past two years.
“He’s not going anywhere, but this is an appropriate time to celebrate his service to the city as vice chairman,” Loring said.
Tagnesi served as an elected Ward 4 representative on City Council from Jan. 1, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2014, then was appointed by council to his first four-year term on the Planning Commission in January 2015. Commissioners are limited to two consecutive four-year terms, so he will not be eligible for re-appointment when his current term ends at the end of next year.
The Planning Commission is responsible for drafting and updating Winchester’s Comprehensive Plan, which serves as a blueprint for development in the city. It also makes recommendations to City Council on land-use issues regarding zoning, ordinance amendments, conditional-use permits and more.
“Our role helps residents and business owners realize opportunities, and helps city leaders understand issues and solutions,” Loring said. “This commission is a critical part of the city’s governing process.”
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
