WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night unanimously supported changing the proffers for 33.61 acres of land in the Red Bud District.
If approved by the County Board of Supervisors, the change would decrease the size of an age-restricted residential development from 201 dwellings to 170.
The property, owned by Dave Holliday Construction Inc., is zoned for Residential Performance and located south of the intersection of Senseny Road (Route 657) and Greenwood Road (Route 656), west of the terminus of Farmington Boulevard (Route 1406) within the Lynnhaven Subdivision and east of the terminus of Farmington Boulevard within the Steeplechase Subdivision. According to county tax maps, the land is valued at $840,000.
The property is part of the original Orrick Commons rezoning, which was approved in 2006 for 22.06 acres of B2 (General Business) District zoning and 33.61 acres of RP (Residential Performance) District zoning. The 33.61-acres in the RP District are restricted to age-restricted dwelling units.
Developer Dave Holliday wanted to change the proffers of the 33.61 acres zoned for residential purposes. Proffers are voluntary commitments a developer makes to offset the impact.
The existing proffers call for a park and require preserving an existing pond. They also allow construction of up to 201 dwelling units. The proposed proffer changes would restrict the number of units permitted on the property to 170 — 122 single-family units (detached or attached) and 48 multi-family units.
The commission was generally pleased about the reduced housing, which means less of an impact on the county government. Near the beginning of the meeting, chairman Kevin Kenney joked about the application being “too good to be true.”
“This just seems too simple. Maybe it’s just me; I must be missing something,” he said.
During a public hearing, a few neighboring property owners raised concerns about the development ruining their view of trees and wooded areas as well as potential traffic concerns. One woman wanted a stop sign installed on the property. However, Assistant Planning Director John Bishop and some commissioners noted that is the Virginia Department of Transportation’s decision.
“It’s VDOT roads, so all we can do is beg,” said Commission member Gary Oates.
Planning Commission member Alan Morrison also expressed concern about houses being built where the existing pond is located. He wondered if there would be any issues with wetlands and drainage. Commission member Roger Thomas said he doesn’t believe the application sufficiently addressed drainage concerns.
Assistant Planning Director Candice Perkins said designs for development, which the county’s public works department will review, must meet stormwater drainage requirements.
Commission member Christopher Mohn motioned to recommend approval of the application with the caveat that the applicant work with the county government to address issues related to buffering and the impact of the development on adjoining neighborhoods.
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 22.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Kevin Kenney and Commission members John Jewell, Paige Manuel, Roger Thomas, Alan Morrison, Kay Dawson, Christopher Mohn, Robert Molden, Betsy Brumback and Elizabeth Kozel.
