BERRYVILLE — Planning is underway for the construction of a new water treatment plant targeted to be operating by the end of 2026.
Built in the mid-1980s, the Roy E. Potts Jr. Memorial Water Treatment Facility near the Shenandoah River is still “functioning well,” said Town Manager Keith Dalton. “It’s producing (drinking) water that meets standards” of quality set by the Virginia Department of Health.
State health officials say, though, the plant is nearing the end of its useful life. Already, when something occasionally breaks down, “it’s getting harder to find the necessary parts” to fix the problem, Dalton said.
Three contractors responded to a request for proposals for engineering services issued by the town earlier this year. Two were interviewed. Berryville Town Council recently gave Dalton authorization to negotiate with the firm that staff involved in the interviews preferred. If the negotiations don’t go well, he can terminate and start negotiating with the other firm.
Neither firm’s proposal has been made public out of concern for information provided by one influencing, and perhaps jeopardizing, negotiations with the other.
“It wouldn’t be a fair process for either,” said Dalton. “You have to be able to have candid negotiations with contractors.”
He said he will announce the firm he selects during an upcoming council meeting. The council also has authorized him to execute contract documents involved in obtaining a firm’s services.
Duties of the firm eventually chosen will include preparing a preliminary engineering report, helping to secure financing for construction, designing the new plant, managing the project, assisting with obtaining the necessary permits, helping to get the operations of the new plant started and decommissioning the current facility, a report provided to the council shows.
Those matters basically “establish the playbook for the rest of the project,” including getting construction costs estimates, Dalton said.
Preliminary estimates place the cost at approximately $25 million, he said.
Some of the cost will be paid through savings the town has achieved with daily operations and various projects in recent years, Dalton continued. Revenue from increases in water service availability and user fees in recent years will be used, too, he said.
The most recent utility hikes take effect this month. Usage rates remain $8.15 for water and $17.27 for sewer per 1,000 gallons of water used for each utility. However, administrative fees tacked onto bills are increasing from $12.34 to $18.07 for water and from $7.22 to $9.65 for sewer. That’s a total $8.16 monthly increase.
Administrative fees were implemented in 2019 to ensure that all water/sewer customers, regardless of whether their water consumption is a little or a lot, contribute toward the system’s operations and maintenance costs.
Yet “the vast majority” of the funding to pay for the new water treatment plant’s design and construction “hopefully will come from loans and grants” the town receives, Dalton said.
Berryville’s budget for fiscal year 2023, which began July 1, includes $200,000 to pay for the preliminary engineering report. The town’s capital improvements plan calls for $2 million to be put toward designing the plant in fiscal 2024,t hen for $7.5 million in fiscal 2025 and $15.1 million in fiscal 2026 to be put toward the plant’s construction.
Dalton said that as far as he knows, the new plant also will be named after Potts, a former council member for 30 years who died in 1991. During his council tenure, he served as recorder for 19 years. In addition, he was chairman of the council’s Water and Sewer Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.