WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Buildings and Grounds Committee on Tuesday made updates to a master plan for the planned 25-acre Old Charles Town Road public park near the Snowden Bridge subdivision.
The park, which will cost an estimated $3.4 million, will be located off Old Charles Town Road near Jordan Springs Elementary School.
The master plan includes three 210-foot-by-360-foot multipurpose fields, nearly 200 parking spaces, side-by-side basketball courts, a futsal court and three pickleball courts. It also calls for a playground, a picnic pavilion, a restroom/concession building and an eight-foot-wide pedestrian trail that wraps around the park.
Some of these features, such as the futsal and pickleball courts, were added in 2020 to replace a proposed football field, which many neighbors objected to.
While Frederick County owns the property and must pay for the park’s development, the developers of Snowden Bridge have proffered access entry into the park from the subdivision.
Initially, the master plan included three access points into the park. But on Tuesday the Buildings and Grounds Committee unanimously agreed to remove these access points from the plan, as it’s not the county’s place to dictate where the Snowden Bridge developers provide an entrance. Potential areas where an access road could be constructed include Splendid Garden Way, Pinwheel Court and part of the Jordan Springs Elementary School property.
“The reality is they have an obligation, and it’s not defined to where it needs to be,” Assistant Parks Director Jon Turkel said during the meeting. “This plan says we are not going to make any assumptions about where the connection should be, other than recognizing that there will be a connection that … the Snowden Bridge community will need to provide.”
Although the developers of Snowden Bridge will ultimately decide where to provide access to the park, Turkel said the county will have to find it acceptable.
“It has to be a location acceptable to us,” Turkel said. “Like, they just can’t put us in the middle of a swamp and say, ‘Good luck.’ It’s got to work.”
There is no clear timeline for when the Old Charles Town Road Park may be ready for use. According to Turkel, the master plan and site plans for the park need to be completed before any construction begins.
While the county’s capital improvements plan calls for park construction to begin between 2021 and 2022, Turkel said the reality is that funding for the project is currently an obstacle and that the county’s Board of Supervisors will have to approve the expenditure. The county could apply for grants to reduce the project’s cost, he said, but it’s still likely to be a costly endeavor for the county.
Will there be an entrance off of the already over congested Old Charlestown Road? If there is this project should not begin until the Snowden Bridge developers complete their development's traffic route to Snowden Bridge Blvd to the Rutherford Crossing complex to alleviate all of the subdivision traffic overburdening Old Charlestown Road.
